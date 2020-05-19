Covid-19: Operate more trains to transport migrants, give clarity on departures, Centre tells states
United States President Donald Trump said he is taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug believed by some to be effective against the coronavirus.
India’s total number of cases rose to 101,139 with 3,163 deaths on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 4,970 new cases and 134 fatalities.
The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown began on Monday. Many states allowed significant relaxations in the lockdown, such as permitting public transport to ply and shops to open in a staggered manner. The exception was Maharashtra, which opened only its green zones to economic activity, due to its huge number of cases.
The number of deaths due to the coronavirus crossed 90,000 in the United States, by far the highest for any country. However, the country recorded 759 deaths on Monday, down from 820 on Sunday.
Globally, Covid-19 has infected over 48 lakh people, and killed more than 3.18 lakh as of Tuesday morning, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Live updates
11 am: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao castigates the Centre’s economic package, accusing it of treating states like “beggars” and imposing “laughable” conditions for increasing borrowing limits, reports PTI.
“This is a very cruel package,” he adds. “It is fully in a feudal policy and dictatorial attitude. We fully condemn this. This is not what we asked for.”
10.53 am: Buses, auto rickshaws and cabs are running in Karnataka after a gap of nearly two months, with some conditions in place.
10.50 am: The Centre says proactive coordination between states and the Railway Ministry is required to operate more trains and buses for smooth transportation of the stranded migrant workers. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter urges chief secretaries of states to create rest places with food, dispel rumours and give the stranded workers clarity on train/bus departures.
This comes after millions of migrants are walking, cycling, dangerously hitchhiking home, sometimes over distances of more than 1,000 km, often on empty stomachs. More than 170 people have died in accidents on the way.
10.44 am: The Jharkhand government has allowed industrial units, retail liquor stores, book and hardware shops in non-containment zones to reopen in the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown to stem the coronavirus spread.
10.40 am: The Haryana government has decided to start bus services on various routes for commuters to travel from one state to another, reports ANI. The state government has written to Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi in the matter.
10.25 am: US President Donald Trump has threatened to permanently halt funding for the World Health Organisation if it does not “commit to major substantive improvements” in the next 30 days. The president also tweets images of a letter he sent to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, saying the letter is “self-explanatory”.
“It is clear the repeated missteps by you and your organization in responding to the pandemic have been extremely costly for the world,” says his letter. “The only way forward for the World Health Organisation is if it can actually demonstrate independence from China.”
10.22 am: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s office says that the Uttar Pradesh government has demanded that the 1,000 buses the party wants to transport migrant workers be handed over in Lucknow today, reports PTI. Congress alleges that the move is politically motivated.
“In a situation when thousands of workers are walking on the streets and thousands of people have gathered at the UP borders at various registration centres, sending 1,000 empty buses to Lucknow is not only a waste of time and resources but is also inhuman and the product of an anti-poor mindset,” says Additional Chief Secretary Avneesh Kumar Awasthi.
10.15 am: Bihar reports 19 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 1,442, according to ANI.
10.08 am: Mexico has issued guidelines for restarting operations in the automotive, mining and construction sectors, even as the toll from the coronavirus pandemic surged past 5,300, reports Reuters. Mexico’s guidelines, published overnight, require companies to submit to authorities health protocols for exiting the coronavirus lockdown. Firms will then be told within 72 hours if they can resume operations.
10.05 am: Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary says that 28 employees of the organisation have tested positive for the coronavirus. He also claims that “those who are infected had the option of sitting at home and sharing memes. They came to work because they are committed professionals”.
10.01 am: The Tis Hazari Courts in Delhi has issued a circular asking lawyers, litigants, police officials to not use saliva while affixing court fee stamp. “Officials directed to not use saliva while doing the pagination of files etc.,” the circular issued by District and Sessions Judge Girish Kathpalia says. The circular also suggests that court staff advise the lawyers to use plastic sponge damper pad while inspecting the judicial file.
9.55 am: The Delhi Traffic Police informs that Uttar Pradesh police is allowing entry to only those who have a vehicle movement pass issued by the Noida district magistrate. “People travelling from Delhi to Noida using Kalindi Kunj barrage flyover and DND flyover may plan their trip accordingly,” says a tweet.
9.42 am: Rajasthan reports 122 new cases and one death, says the state health department. The total number of cases in the state is now 5,629.
9.41 am: Nine labourers have been killed and several injured after a truck and a bus collided in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, reports ANI. The truck in which the labourers were travelling fell off the road after the collision. Rescue operations are underway.
9.30 am: China reports 23 new cases, including one in Wuhan.
9.19 am: Auto and taxi services resume in Hyderabad.
8.54 am: In the last 24 hours, India reported 4,970 new cases and 134 deaths.
8.50 am: India’s total number of cases rises to 101,139 with 3,163 deaths, according to the Union health ministry.
8.37 am: The Mumbai Police will deploy five companies of CISF and CRPF in zones 1,3,5,6 and 9 in the city from today, reports ANI.
8.10 am: Four migrants have been killed and 15 injured after the bus they were travelling in crashed into a truck in Yavatmal district in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning, ANI reports.
8 am: Three migrant workers have been killed and 12 injured after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on the Jhansi-Mirzapur Highway late on Monday, ANI reports. As many as 18 people were travelling in the vehicle.
7.55 am: Global oil prices have risen on Tuesday, extending gains for a fourth straight session, amid signs that producers are cutting output even as demand begins to grow with the easing of the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reports.
7.48 am: The United States has reported 759 new deaths on Monday, down from 820 on Sunday, AFP reports. The country now has over 90,000 fatalities, by far the highest in the world.
7.44 am: The World Health Organization has agreed to conduct an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic, after China gave in to global pressure, supporting a probe to determine the origin of the virus, The Guardian reports. The global body has faced much criticism over the past three months for its handling of the pandemic, including accusations of bias towards China.
7.39 am: United States President Donald Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug believed by some to be effective against Covid-19, AFP reports. “I take a pill every day,” he tells media persons, adding that he combines it with zinc. “Because I think it’s good. I’ve heard a lot of good stories.”
7.35 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- India on Monday recorded the biggest single-day increase of 5,242 new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s tally of infections to 96,169. With 157 deaths, the tally rose to 3,029. The cases in Maharashtra rose to 35,058 after 2,033 people tested positive on Monday. The toll climbed to 1,249. Mumbai has so far reported 21,152 cases.
- States began to ease restrictions even as the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown began. Many states allowed public transport to restart and shops to reopen. However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the state will not ease the lockdown, except in green zones.
- India along with 61 nations called for an “impartial” evaluation of the World Health Organization’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. According to a draft resolution proposed for the 73rd World Health Assembly meeting beginning Monday, the countries will seek to identify how the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 was transmitted from animals to humans.
- The United States-based multinational investment bank Goldman Sachspredicted that the Indian economy will experience the worst recession ever, due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
- The Indian Council of Medical Research revised its strategy for Covid-19 testing to allow tests for migrant workers, returnees and all frontline workers involved in efforts to combat the pandemic.
- The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the date sheet for the pending class 10 and 12 board exams, now to be held from July 1 to July 15.