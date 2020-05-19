The Tis Hazari courts in New Delhi have prohibited lawyers, litigants, police officers and other individuals from using saliva while affixing court fee stamps on petitions and on envelopes containing summons or notices, reported Bar and Bench. The circular was issued by the Office of the District and Sessions Judge Girish Kathpalia on Monday to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Delhi district courts.

The office also ordered court officials not to use saliva while doing pagination of files. “Court staff advise the lawyers to use plastic sponge damper pad while inspecting the judicial file,” the office added.

Delhi is one of the worst-affected states by the Covid-19 pandemic. As of Tuesday morning, it had reported 10,054 infections, including 168 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Nationwide, over 1.01 lakh people have been infected, and more 3,100 have died.

