The Ministry of Personnel on Tuesday said that all central government departments have been asked to exempt pregnant women, people with disabilities and those with comorbid conditions from coming to office during the coronavirus outbreak, PTI reported.

In a directive issued to central government departments, the ministry said that it has been decided that government servants who have underlying conditions, or comorbidities, and were undergoing treatment for these ailments before the lockdown, may as far as possible be exempted from roster duty. This can be done after they submit a medical prescription from physicians treating them.

“Similarly, persons with disabilities and pregnant women may also not be included in the roster to be prepared,” the directive added.

Following the Centre’s revised guidelines on Monday, the ministry had asked 50% of its junior employees to begin going to office. All officers of the level of deputy secretary and above have to attend office on all working days.

The personnel ministry directed heads of all departments to prepare a roster to regulate the attendance of officers and staff. This is to ensure that only 50% employees come to office every alternate day, and to observe shift timings. There will be three shifts for all employees – 9 am to 5.30 pm, 9.30 am to 6 pm and 10 am to 6.30 pm.

The lockdown, first imposed on March 25, has been extended till May 31. On Monday, the Centre revised its guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown to control the coronavirus, retaining most restrictions in red and containment zones.

India has recorded 1,06,750 cases so far and 3,303 deaths, according to figures from the Ministry of Health.

