Coronavirus: India’s cases rise by 5,611 – largest 24-hour spike so far
Indian Railways announced that it will run 200 non-AC trains from June 1 besides the ‘shramik special’ trains.
India’s total number of cases rose to 1,06,759 with 3,303 deaths on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 5,611 new cases and 140 fatalities.
United States President Donald Trump continued to defend anti-malarial drug hydroxycholoroquine, claiming it was still the first “line of defence” against the novel coronavirus. This came even as the toll in US crossed 90,000 with over 1,500 new deaths in the last 24 hours.
Indian Railways will run 200 non-AC trains from June 1 besides the “shramik special” trains. Meanwhile, the Centre urged states to operate more special trains to transport stranded migrant workers by proactive coordination with the Railway Ministry. It also said that the local administration should designate resting points on routes where migrants were known to be walking with adequate facilities for sanitation, food and healthcare.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 48.96 lakh people, and killed more than 3.23 lakh as of Tuesday morning, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.02 am: One hundred and forty people have died of the virus in the last 24 hours.
9 am: The number of Covid-19 cases in India rises to 1,06,750, according to the Ministry of Health. This includes 3,303 deaths, and 61,149 active cases.
8.50 am: A Congressional report shows the pandemic has forced foreign investors to pull out more than $16 billion from Indian markets, according to PTI. The report adds that $26 billion worth of investments have been pulled out of emerging Asian markets.
8.47 am: 50 migrants, who returned to Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district from Maharashtra last week, were found positive, reports NDTV. Of these, 28 have recovered. A top district official said 28 have recovered. With this, the total number of cases in the district stands at 104.
“No need for public to panic,” says District Magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan. “As a matter of understanding high numbers simply indicate that high rate of sampling and meticulous contact tracing exercise undertaken in Basti is helping us to identify coronavirus carriers. Their timely identification is surely helping us in breaking chain of coronavirus transmission in the district.”
8.42 am: Donald Trump says he may impose a ban on travel from Brazil, reports Reuters. “We are considering it,” the US president tells reporters at the White House. “I don’t want people coming over here and infecting our people. I don’t want people over there sick either. We’re helping Brazil with ventilators. ... Brazil is having some trouble, no question about it.”
8.40 am: Mexico’s cases hit a new daily record of 2,713, reports Reuters.
8.39 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research has said there is no specific duration to declare a body as non-infective, PTI reports. However, the medical research body adds that the survival of coronavirus gradually decreases with time in a body.
8.38 am: People line up outside liquor shops in Ranchi. Jharkhand has levied 75% Value Added Tax on liquor including Indian-Made Foreign Liquor.
8.32 am: Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla ground has been turned into a facility to house and test migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh before being transported to bus and railway stations, reports Hindustan Times.
8.30 am: China records five new cases for May 19, says the National Health Commission. Four of the new cases are local tranmissions and one is an imported case. The total number infections in China stands at 82,965, while the toll remains unchanged at 4,634.
8.05 am: The crisis threatens to push some 60 million people into extreme poverty, wiping out the gains made over the past three years, warns the head of World Bank. David Malpass urges donor nations to step up aid to poorer countries to ensure a durable recovery.
8.02 am: Schools in South Korea reopen.
7.56 am: People arrive at wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur.
7.55 am: US President Donald Trump continues to defend anti-malarial drug hydroxycholoroquine, saying it is still the first “line of defence” against Covid-19. The US president claims the drug earned a bad reputation only because “he was promoting it”. “So, I am obviously a very bad promoter. If anybody else were promoting it, they would say this is the greatest thing ever,” he says.
7.53 am: United States records 1,536 fresh deaths in the last 24 hours. The toll in the country has crossed 90,000.
7.50 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday
- The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,01,139 on Tuesday, and the toll to 3,163. As many as 4,970 new patients were added in the last 24 hours and 134 people died. Maharashtra reported 2,100 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 37,158, while Tamil Nadu’s count rose to 12,448.
- The Indian railways will run 200 non-AC trains from June 1, besides the shramik special trains.
- The Ministry of Home Affairs asked states and Union Territories to proactively coordinate on the operation of more trains to take migrant workers back to their hometowns, 56 days after a nationwide lockdown began. The ministry also suggested that states make arrangements for rest places, food and shelter for migrants who are on their way back to their villages on foot. At least 18 migrant labourers were killed in four separate road accidents late on Monday and early Tuesday.
- Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu was detained on Tuesday for staging a protest, demanding that the buses offered by his party to take migrant workers home be allowed to reach Noida and Ghaziabad. The Adityanath-led government and the Congress have been locked in an escalating fight over transportation arrangements for stranded migrant workers, beginning with party leader Priyanka Gandhi’s Vadra’s offer to provide 1,000 buses to the state government.
- The Maharashtra government on Tuesday released guidelines for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown to control the coronavirus, retaining most restrictions in red zones and containment areas. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday, meanwhile, revised its protocol for sealing buildings where coronavirus cases are detected and said that the entire building need not be sealed.
- United States President Donald Trump once again threatened to cut funding to the World Health Organization, accusing it of being a “puppet” of China. Trump said the United States pays around $450 million (over Rs 3,400 crore) annually to the global health organisation. He said his government was making plans to slash this amount because “we’re not treated right”.
- Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 48 lakh people, and killed more than 3.18 lakh as of Tuesday morning, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University.