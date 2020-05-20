Cab aggregator Ola on Wednesday said the company will lay off 1,400 employees as the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus has significantly dented its revenues, PTI reported. The announcement was made by Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal in a note to his employees.

The layoffs at the Bengaluru-based company came as the country entered the fourth phase of the lockdown, but with considerable easing of restrictions in low-risk areas to boost economic activity. The prolonged shutdown has had a devastating impact on the Indian economy, as factories bolted doors and businesses shuttered permanently. Many companies have been forced to downsize operations and make cuts in their expenditure models. Some of them have begun laying off employees.

Food delivery company Swiggy on Monday announced that it will lay off 1,100 employees, or nearly 14% of its total workforce, after demand for online food ordering dipped significantly in the past two months. This came two days after rival food delivery startup Zomato laid off 13% of its workforce and said it would implement salary cuts of up to 50% across the organisation for at least six months.

India on Wednesday recorded its biggest daily rise of 5,611 new coronavirus cases, taking the total in the country to 1,06,750. With 140 new fatalities, the toll rose to 3,303. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research, the country’s nodal body, said over 25 lakh samples have been tested so far.

