The Airports Authority of India on Thursday issued standard operating procedures for resuming domestic flight operations from May 25, NDTV reported. Domestic flights have been grounded since March 25 after the government banned air travel to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The guidelines were issued a day after the Centre said flights will resume from next week in a calibrated manner.

The key guidelines include mandatory use of Aarogya Setu app for those above 14 years, sanitation of baggage before entering the airport and restrictions on vehicles entering the departure zone, among others.

Here are some of the other guidelines:

Passengers should reach the airport two hours before departure.

Passengers will be allowed into the terminal building if their flights are within four hours.

All passengers will have to wear masks and gloves.

Passengers have to be thermal screened and must have Aarogya Setu app on their mobiles, except children below 14. If they don’t show “green” or do not have the government contact tracing app, they will not be allowed in.

Trolleys will not be allowed except for special cases, for which they will be disinfected.

All entry gates of the terminal will be opened to avoid crowding.

State governments and administrations have to ensure public transport and private taxis for passengers and airline crew.

Only personal vehicles or select cab services will be allowed to take passengers and staff to the airport or from it.

All airport staff handling the flight should be provided hand sanitizers and all essential personal protective equipment such as face masks etc as per guidelines issued by the health ministry.

Counters with plexiglas or face shields for staff wherever there is interaction with passengers.

Passenger seating arrangement inside airports shall be done in such a manner so as to maintainphysical distancing using the chairs by blocking those seats that are not to be used, with proper markers or tapes.

Newspapers or magazines to be not provided in the terminal building and lounges.

Use open-air ventilation inside airports where ever possible instead of central air-conditioning.

Entire terminal disinfection should be performed using duly approved disinfectants through fogging/spraying machines or physical mopping at regular intervals.

Employees with high fever, difficulty in breathing or cough will not be allowed entry into the airport.

Social distancing marks or stickers at a distance of at least a metre will be provided at the entry gates, screening zones and terminals.

When flights land, passengers will be allowed to leave the plane in batches, sequentially.

Follow today’s live updates on the pandemic here.