Coronavirus: Mumbai civic body to acquire 2,400 beds of private, small hospitals
The Indian Council of Medical Research said 1,03,532 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.
The Airports Authority of India on Thursday issued Standard Operating Procedures to all its airports for starting domestic commercial flight operations from May 25. It said all passengers must compulsorily be registered with the Aarogya Setu app on their phones, barring those who are under 14 years of age.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said it will acquire at least 100 beds, including ten in the intensive care unit, from private nursing homes and small hospitals in all 24 wards of Mumbai.
India's tally rose to 112,359 with 5,609 new infections, according to the Union health ministry. The toll is now 3,435.
The world witnessed the largest daily rise in global cases on Wednesday. The World Health Organization said 106,000 new infections had been reported to them in the last 24 hours. Worldwide, the total number of cases is now close to five million, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University. India, too, on Wednesday recorded its biggest daily rise of 5,611 new coronavirus cases.
11.36 am: The Airports Authority of India issues standard operating procedures for resuming domestic flight operations from May 25. The key guidelines include mandatory use of Aarogya Setu app for those above 14 years, sanitation of baggage before entering the airport and restrictions on vehicles entering the departure zone, among others.
11.26 am: Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district emerges as the new Covid-19 hotspot in the state, with 95 new cases reported in a single day, according to PTI. District Magistrate Aadarsh Kumar says that out of the 245 samples sent for testing between May 15 and May 16, 95 have been found positive.
11.24 am: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation directs civic officials to acquire at least 100 beds, including ten in the intensive care unit, from private nursing homes and small hospitals in all 24 wards of Mumbai, PTI reports. This came as Mumbai records 1,372 new Covid-19 cases and 41 deaths today.
11.22 am: The Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration releases a list of containment zones based on two categories, ANI reports. A total of 63 zones have been identified. Out of these, 37 come under ‘category 1’ and 26 are listed under ‘category 2’.
10.43 am: As per the guidelines issued by the Airports Authority of India, it is the state government’s responsibility to ensure the availability of connectivity to the airports. Passengers have been asked to reach the airport two hours before the scheduled time of departure and are advised against using trolleys to carry their luggage.
10.18 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research says in the last 24 hours, 1,03,532 samples have been tested. The total number of samples tested is 26,15,920 so far.
10.16 am: One new case reported from Assam’s Barpeta Medical College. This takes the state’s total count to 189, including four deaths, says Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
10.15 am: The Central Industrial Security Force or airport staff will check if the passenger is registered on the app at the entry gate itself. However, the app is not mandatory for children below the age of 14 years.
10.14 am: Airports Authority of India issues Standard Operating Procedures to all its airports for starting domestic commercial flight operations from May 25. It says all passengers must compulsorily be registered with the Aarogya Setu app on their phones.
9.59 am: As many as 502 people have been fined Rs 59,800 in Madurai for not wearing masks, reports ANI.
9.48 am: Five people, who had returned from West Bengal, have tested positive in Himachal Pradesh. With this, the state’s tally is now 116, says Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal.
9.38 am: A deputy superintendent at Central Jail No. 11 has tested positive, Tihar official tells ANI. Contact tracing exercise is on, he adds.
9.26 am: 26 people have tested positive at King George’s Medical University in Lucknow.
9.20 am: China reports 33 new cases, including 31 asymptomatic ones. Of these new infections, 28 are from Wuhan where 11 million people are being tested in order to prevent a second wave.
9.05 am: In the last 24 hours, India recorded 5,609 new cases and 132 deaths.
9.04 am: India’s tally rises to 1,12,359 with 5,609 new infections, according to the Union health ministry. The toll is now 3,435.
9.01 am: The special Air India flight from Sydney to New Delhi takes off with 224 Indians onboard.
8.32 am: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation partially resumed the intra-state bus service from today.
8.31 am: Global charity Oxfam is set to lay off around 1,450 employees and stop operations in 18 countries. In a press release, the charity says its finances have been deeply impacted by the pandemic. Many Oxfam affiliates have been hit by closing of shops and cancelled fund-raising events.
7.33 am: US President Donald Trump once again attacks China for failing to contain Covid-19 at its early stages. He hints that China deliberately chose not to act.
7.31 am: A two-day-old baby, who was born prematurely, dies in South Africa. This is the country’s first neonatal mortality related to Covid-19. “The mother had tested positive for Covid-19 and the child subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 as well,” Minister of Health Zwelini Mkhize tells Cape Town ETC. “It is important to appreciate the complexities of the underlying condition of prematurity.”
South Africa has so far reported 18,003 cases with 339 deaths.
7.30 am: Delhi Police personnel check the temperature of people at Okhla vegetable market.
7.25 am: Barabanki reports 95 new cases, says the district magistrate. The total number of cases in the district is now 124.
7.21 am: United States records 1,561 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to AFP.
7.19 am: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns that the pandemic is a long way from being over.
7.17 am: The world witnessed the largest daily rise in global cases on Wednesday, BBC reports citing the World Health Organization. The UN health body says 106,000 new infections had been reported to them in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases worldwide is now close to five million.
7.15 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday
- The Union health ministry said that India’s coronavirus recovery rate has gone up to 39.62%. India recorded its biggest single-day rise on Wednesday, with 5,611 new coronavirus cases. The nationwide tally is now 1,06,750 and 3,303 patients have died so far.
- The Centre announced that domestic flights will begin to operate in a “calibrated manner” from May 25. Both domestic and international flights were suspended in March. The Ministry of Home Affairs modified its order announcing the fourth phase of the lockdown to allow air travel. The Indian railways, meanwhile, will on Thursday open online bookings for the 200 more trains it will run from June 1.
- Tamil Nadu reported over 700 coronavirus cases and three deaths. The state’s tally rose to 13,191. The toll reached 87 with three more deaths. The cases in Maharashtra crossed 39,000 and the toll stood at 1,390.
- Foreign investors have pulled out an estimated $26 billion (over Rs 1.9 lakh crore) from developing Asian economies due to the outbreak, according to a report by the Congressional Research Center. Out of this, more than $16 billion (Rs 1.2 lakh crore) was pulled out of India.
- The World Bank said that the coronavirus pandemic will push over 6 crore people into extreme poverty, even as it announced emergency operations worth $160 billion (Rs 12.1 lakh crore) in 100 developing countries to fight the virus.
- Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday blamed people entering illegally from India for spreading the coronavirus in his country. His comment came amid escalating border tensions between the two nations.