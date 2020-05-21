India’s coronavirus tally rose to 1,12,359 on Thursday with over 5,609 new infections being reported for the second day in a row, according to the Union health ministry. The toll is now 3,435. On Wednesday, the country had recorded 5,611 new cases.
The Airports Authority of India on Thursday issued standard operating procedures for resuming domestic flight operations from May 25. The key guidelines include mandatory use of the Aarogya Setu app for those above 14 years, sanitation of baggage before entering the airport and restrictions on vehicles entering the departure zone, among others.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation also issued general instructions for domestic travellers. Only those passengers with confirmed web check-in will be allowed to enter the airport. Meal services will not be provided onboard. Passengers will be required to wear protective gear and face masks. Only one check-in bag will be allowed. Newspapers and magazines will also not be available, the ministry said.
Mumbai’s civic body on Thursday said that it will acquire at least 100 beds, including 10 in the intensive care unit, from private nursing homes and small hospitals in all 24 wards of Mumbai. The city is one of the worst-hit during the Covid-19 crisis with 23,935 cases till Wednesday evening.
Indian Railways will run 100 pairs of special trains from June 1, and bookings for these trains opened at 10 am on Thursday. The list includes both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned trains. The coaches will be fully reserved, including the one with general seating, and bookings.
The Indian Council of Medical Research on Thursday said that 1,03,532 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested is 26,15,920 so far.
Global charity Oxfam on Wednesday said that it will lay off around 1,450 employees and stop operations in 18 countries. The company has been losing money for a long time, a process that began with the Haiti sex abuse scandal in 2018, and intensified with the coronavirus pandemic.
Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu was granted bail on Wednesday by a court in Agra for staging a protest against the administration for refusing to allow buses offered by his party to ferry stranded migrants. Hours later, he was arrested again in Lucknow in connection with another case relating to the buses.
United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at China once again for the coronavirus pandemic, accusing it of trying to “deflect the pain and carnage that their country spread throughout the world”. Trump also claimed that China is on a disinformation campaign because they want “Sleepy Joe Biden” to win the presidential elections in November.
The world witnessed the largest daily rise in global cases on Wednesday. The World Health Organization said 1,06,000 new infections had been reported to them in the last 24 hours. Worldwide, the total number of cases is now more than five million, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.