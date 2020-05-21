The deputy Shahi Imam of New Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Syed Shaban Bukhari, has released an advisory for the occasions of Eid and Ramadan during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We cannot allow any congregations in courtyards and parks as it will expose people to an increased risk of contracting the virus,” the statement from Bukhari said, according to a press release. “Hence, we urge you to offer holy prayers of Jamat-ul-Vida, Namaz-e-Eid from your homes. I would also like to request all citizens, especially the Muslim community, to abide by the lockdown mandates and help the poor and destitute persons during this period, and pray to the almighty to help keep everyone safe and evade this pandemic.”

The appeal is an effort to make sure that the health and safety of people are maintained amid the pandemic situation, the statement said, adding that this will help alleviate the threat of viral transmission of Covid-19. Bukhari also urged people to help those in need at a time of crisis.

“It is noteworthy that this is the first time the month of Ramadan has begun amid the lockdown,” Bukhari’s statement read. “Due to restrictions on mass gatherings, the Muslim community has been offering the Friday and Taraweeh prayers from the safe confines of their homes. The latest advisory instructs the community to continue following the same for Eid which will be observed nationwide on May 25, this year.”

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday morning confirmed a total of 1,12,359 cases of coronavirus. Of these, 45,299 people have recovered, 3,435 patients have died and one person has left the country.

