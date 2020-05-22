The toll after Cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal rose to 76, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed to NDTV on Thursday night. She added that 15 of the victims were from Kolkata and the rest from the adjoining districts. Most of the victims died due to electrocution and injuries sustained from falling trees.

The state government will give Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the families of each of the victims. Banerjee said the state government has created a fund of Rs 1,000 crore to carry out the relief work.

Cyclone Amphan, the strongest storm on record in the Bay of Bengal, snapped power lines, blew roofs, upturned cars and uprooted trees after making landfall near Sagar Islands in South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday. The destruction caused by the storm, unprecedented in recent public memory, also left Kolkata airport completely flooded. The airport, however, began operations at noon on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct an aerial survey of the damage caused by the cyclone in Bengal and Odisha on Friday. This came after Banerjee reached out to Modi and asked him to visit the state. The damage assessment teams will submit reports within a week, reported NDTV.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also assured Banerjee that the Centre will extend full help to the state. Chief Minister Banerjee has pegged the damage caused by Amphan at Rs 1 lakh crore.

Earlier on Thursday, Modi said the entire nation stood with West Bengal and “no stone will be left unturned” to help those affected. “Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan,” he tweeted. “In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy.”

Banerjee said she will visit the affected areas after three to four days, once connectivity is restored. “The restoration work will start soon,” the chief minister added. Each minister has been asked to take responsibility of a district. Relief in terms of providing drinking water, electricity, and restoring roads will be carried out immediately. Food grains will be delivered directly to people’s homes in places where ration shops have been affected.

Amphan also wreaked havoc on wildlife in the Sundarbans, alongside houses and agricultural land in the coastal areas.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the cyclone should be declared a national calamity. “Relief and rehabilitation are priority at the moment,” the CPI(M) said in a statement. “The country and the people are already in the midst of a grim struggle for survival combatting the Covid-19 pandemic. People in both states urgently need the support and solidarity of the government and people of the country.”

In Odisha, the cyclone has affected about 45 lakh people. According to preliminary estimate, 44.80 lakh people living in 89 blocks of the state were affected by incessant rain and strong winds.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik undertook an aerial survey of districts devastated by the cyclone. The roads have been cleared by the disaster response force personnel, but the power infrastructure will take some time to return to normal.

Bangladesh

The toll in Bangladesh rose to 26, reported Dhaka Tribune. However, the official estimate still said 10 people have died. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked authorities to provide money and relief materials to the affected people and reconstruct their houses.

At least 10 million people across the country are now without electricity. “Almost all of our consumers have been affected by the devastation caused by the cyclone, except those living in areas adjacent to Dhaka,” Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board member Anjan Kanti Das told Dhaka Tribune.