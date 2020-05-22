Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced emergency financial aid of Rs 1,000 crore in advance to West Bengal to tide over the destruction caused in the state by Cyclone Amphan. At least 80 people have died in the state after the storm, strongest on record in the Bay of Bengal, hit the Indian coast on Wednesday.

The announcement came after Modi conducted an aerial survey of the damage caused by the cyclone in West Bengal and Odisha. He was accompanied by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“To ensure minimum loss, the state and central governments have worked together,” Modi said. “However, we couldn’t save around 70 lives and we do feel sad about it. We are with them at this hour of grief.”

The prime minister said Rs 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the victims and Rs 50,000 each to those with injuries. A team will be sent by the Centre to conduct a detailed survey of the destruction, he added.

The Centre will address all aspects related to rehabilitation and reconstruction in the state, Modi said. “We all want West Bengal to move ahead,” he added. “The Centre will always stand with West Bengal in these testing times.”

This is the first time that the prime minister has travelled outside Delhi in nearly three months, after the countrywide lockdown to contain the coronavirus brought the country to a standstill. “We are battling a pandemic on one hand and on the other, there is a cyclone situation in some parts,” he said. “Dealing with the pandemic requires social distancing whereas battling the cyclone requires people to move to safer areas. Despite these contradictions, West Bengal is fighting well.”

Thousands of houses were wiped out and low-lying areas were swept under torrential rain as Cyclone Amphan made landfall near Sagar Islands in South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday. The storm snapped power lines, blew roofs, upturned cars and uprooted trees. The destruction caused, unprecedented in recent public memory, also left Kolkata airport completely flooded. The airport, however, began operations at noon on Thursday.

Banerjee said 15 of the victims were from Kolkata and the rest from the adjoining districts. Most of the victims were electrocuted by downed wires and sustained injuries from falling trees.

Modi’s visit to the state came after Banerjee reached out to him and asked him to visit the state. The damage assessment teams will submit reports within a week.