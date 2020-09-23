Strong tremors were felt across Srinagar on Monday night, after an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Jammu and Kashmir. No casualties or any damage to property was reported.

The National Centre for Seismology said that the quake occurred at a depth of 5 km from the surface at 9.40 pm, with its epicentre in Srinagar.

Panicked residents rushed out of their homes after strong jolts were felt. Tremors were also felt in nearby districts of Ganderbal and Budgam, according to NDTV. Some residents said they witnessed prolonged shaking of the ground.

Initially, there were conflicting conjectures about what exactly caused the tremors, with several social media users speculating it was a blast or an explosion. However, minutes after the tremors were felt, Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary in a tweet said it was an earthquake and wished for everyone’s safety.

This was scary. Hope everyone is safe. #EARTHQUAKE — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) September 22, 2020

What just happened?



Blast? Earthquake? Our house shook as if it was earthquake. Was it? — Fahad Shah (@pzfahad) September 22, 2020

Not sure if this was an earthquake https://t.co/i2UyHHHz3P — Azaan Javaid (@AzaanJavaid) September 22, 2020

MET department officials saying ‘it can be anything but an earthquake’. https://t.co/afxAXA7S5G — Aakash Hassan (@AakashHassan) September 22, 2020