India’s total count of cases rose to 1,25,101, including 3,720 deaths, on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 6,654 cases and 137 deaths.
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,608 new coronavirus cases and 60 deaths in the the second highest single-day rise, according to the state’s health department. The state now has 47,190 cases and the toll is 1,577. Mumbai reported 1,566 new Covid-19 cases, taking the city’s total to 28,817. The toll is 949.
Hundreds of migrant labourers who thought they were travelling from Mumbai to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh instead landed up in Odisha’s Rourkela city on Friday, after the “Shramik Special” train they were travelling in took a different route.
Migrant workers on board the special trains arranged by the Centre running through the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar lodged protests, complaining about the squalid conditions of travel and inordinate delays in train schedules.
NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant said on Friday that India could have “done much better” in handling the migrant crisis that has arisen due to a nationwide lockdown.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has revised its advisory on the use of hydroxychloroquine as a prophylactic against the coronavirus. The ministry’s decision came after the National Task Force, constituted by the Indian Council of Medical Research, reviewed and recommended the use of the drug for coronavirus patients.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday took charge as the chairman of the Executive Board at the World Health Organization.
Globally, the total number of cases is now 52.25 lakh, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University. The toll is 3,38,121. The United States alone accounts for nearly 1 lakh of these deaths.