An employee at car maker Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar plant in Haryana has tested positive for the coronavirus, Reuters reported on Saturday. There is also a possibility of a second case, details of which are being sought, a company representative said in a statement.

The employee, who tested positive on Friday, came to work last on May 15. After that, the area where he lives was declared as a containment zone. “All employees who possibly could have come in contact have been advised to stay in home isolation,” the representative added. “There is no impact on the business operations of the company.”

He has been admitted to a hospital and is in a stable condition, the company said, adding that they are providing all medical help and assistance to the employee as per government guidelines.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, resumed operations at the Manesar plant on May 12. The operations were shut down from March 22 after the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown to rein in the spread of the coronavirus. The company has plants in Gurugram and Manesar in Delhi NCR.

Maruti Suzuki reported zero monthly domestic sales for the first time ever in April. The company, however, exported 632 units from Mundra port following resumption of port operations.

India has so far recorded 1,31,868 coronavirus cases and the toll stood at 3,867. In the last 24 hours, the country reported the biggest single-day jump in figures with 6,767 new infections and 147 new fatalities.

