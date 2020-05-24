Covid-19: India sees highest single-day jump in cases after 6,767 new infections, toll at 3,867
The health ministry has said India’s healthcare infrastructure must be ramped up for the next two months to tackle the pandemic.
India on Sunday recorded 6,767 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours – the biggest single-day jump in figures so far. With this, the total number of cases reached 1,31,868 and the toll rose to 3,867 after 147 new fatalities.
Meanwhile, the Punjab and Chhattisgarh governments on Saturday joined five other states to announce 14 days of mandatory home quarantine for passengers returning via flights, buses, and trains. So far, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Assam and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have decided to quarantine incoming passengers.
The health ministry said that the country’s health care infrastructure must be ramped up for the next two months to tackle the spread of the infection.
More than 53 lakh cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, as well as at least 3,40,000 deaths, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University.
11.10 am: The World Health Organization said that South America is the new epicentre of the pandemic, reports IANS. “We’ve seen many South American countries with increasing numbers of cases and clearly there’s a concern across many of those countries, but certainly the most-affected is Brazil at this point,” WHO Emergencies Programme Executive Director Mike Ryan said at a news briefing on Friday.
11.06 am: Maharashtra is planning to gradually reopen schools from June 15, reports The Indian Express. The state’s Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has hinted that this will be a gradual, phased process with institutions in non-red zones opening first.
10.38 am: Maharashtra has not made plans to resume flight operations to the state yet, reports PTI. “We have not yet amended this lockdown order issued on May 19,” an official at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office.
10.25 am: The Indian Railways will operate 2,600 special trains to ferry nearly 36 lakh migrants over the next 10 days, reports NDTV.
10.21 am: A senior doctor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi died of Covid-19 on Saturday. Dr Jitendra Nath Pande was the director of the hospital’s pulmonology department, reports NDTV.
10.19 am: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted on Saturday that it was “extremely ill-advised” to resume flights in red zones. “Mere thermal scanning of passengers inadequate without swabs,” he tweeted. “Impossible to have autos, cabs and buses ply in current circumstances. Adding positive passenger will add COVID stress to red zone.”
9.39 am: China records three new confirmed coronavirus cases, says the National Health Commission. Of the new cases, two were imported while one was a local transmission, according to Reuters. The number of confirmed cases stands at 82,974 and the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.
9.15 am: India’s coronavirus tally rises to 1,31,868 cases and the toll stands at 3,867. The country records 6,767 new infections and 147 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the biggest single-day jump in the number of cases.
8.37 am: Car rental firm Hertz Global Holdings Inc filed for bankruptcy on Friday after its business suffered a blow due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, reports Reuters.
7.55 am: The Punjab and Chhattisgarh governments have also announced a mandatory 14-days home quarantine for passengers returning to their respective states via flights, buses, and trains, reports NDTV.
7.50 am: India’s health infrastructure needs to be ramped up for the next two months to tackle the spread of the coronavirus, says top officials. “It was pointed out that testing needs to stepped up in some municipal areas to ensure early detection of cases, timely clinical management and a reduction in fatality rate,” reads a press release from a meeting between the health officials. “They also need to be mindful of ramping up the health infrastructure to ensure preparedness for the next two months with special focus on isolation beds with oxygen, ventilators and ICU [intensive care unit] beds.”
7.45 am: People violate physical distancing guidelines in a market in Delhi.
7.40 am: Migrants labourers assembled under a flyover in Punjab’s Jalandhar city on Saturday, reports ANI. They claimed to have been waiting to get themselves registered. “We’re staying under the flyover since five days, we’re not even getting water to drink,” one of them said. “No bus/train has been organised for us.”
7.35 am: In Kerala, schools are being sanitised in Wayanad district before the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations begin from May 26, reports ANI.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- India’s total count of cases rose to 1,25,101, including 3,720 deaths. Of these, 69,597 people are being treated, 51,783 people have recovered. The nationwide tally stands at 3,720.
- Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that he did not understand the need to quarantine domestic flight passengers, who have the “green status” on the Aarogya Setu app. This came after the administrations of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Assam and Jammu and Kashmir announced that all passengers arriving by domestic flights will have to undergo either home or institutional quarantine.
- Hundreds of migrant labourers, who thought they were travelling from Mumbai to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, landed up in Odisha’s Rourkela city on Friday, after the “Shramik Special” train they were travelling in took a different route.
- Migrant workers on board the special trains arranged by the Centre running through the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar lodged protests, complaining about the squalid conditions of travel and inordinate delays in train schedules.
- NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant said on Friday that India could have “done much better” in handling the migrant crisis that has arisen due to a nationwide lockdown.
- The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has revised its advisory on the use of hydroxychloroquine as a prophylactic against the coronavirus. The ministry’s decision came after the National Task Force, constituted by the Indian Council of Medical Research, reviewed and recommended the use of the drug for coronavirus patients.