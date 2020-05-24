The Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a heatwave alert for Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha and Telangana over the next five days.

“Heatwave conditions over some parts with a severe heatwave over isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Telangana during the next five days,” the weather office said in its daily bulletin.

IMD added that heatwave conditions were likely in isolated pockets over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and north-interior Karnataka over the next few days.

The weather office sounds a heat wave alert when the maximum temperature is at least 40 degrees Celsius and the departure from normal temperature is 4.5 degrees Celsius to 6.4 degrees Celsius.

For plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius. A temperature of 47 degrees Celsius or above warrants a severe heatwave alert.

The weather office said the temperature in Delhi for the next four days would oscillate between 45 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius.

Delhi had its hottest day of the season on Saturday, with temperature crossing 46 degrees Celsius. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius, five points above the season’s average. The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded temperatures of 45.6 degrees Celsius, 44.4 degrees Celsius and 46.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet said Delhi and its surrounding areas and northern plains in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh will get some respite from heat after a few days with rain and dust storms.