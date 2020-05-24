Two civilians, who were injured due to damage to houses in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar’s Nawakadal area earlier this week, died at a hospital on Sunday, The Kashmir Walla reported.

Manzoor Ahmed Khan, 55, and 25-year-old Fayaz Ahmad Bhat died at the Shri Majaraja Hari Singh Hospital. Dr Nazir Ahmed, the hospital’s medical superintendent, told the magazine that Bhat died of severe burn injuries. “After a 55-year-old man’s death, a 25-year-old man also succumbed,” he said. “He had more than 90% burn injuries.”

On Wednesday, a 12-year-old boy had died of burn injuries at the hospital. Two other people undergoing treatment at the hospital have been discharged.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar’s densely-populated Nawakadal area on Tuesday. Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including the son of a separatist leader, were killed.

The police said that security forces had used “maximum restraint” but a few houses were damaged because the terrorists kept changing their location. The residents of the area told Scroll.in that two houses were razed to the ground, eight houses were completely burnt and two or three other houses were partially damaged. Mobile phone lines were snapped in Srinagar.

Authorities are tightening restrictions in Srinagar and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Eid, Greater Kashmir reported. An unidentified official told the newspaper that the restrictions were only meant to stop the movement of people amid the lockdown to control the coronavirus pandemic.

