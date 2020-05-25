Covid-19: On Day 1, several flights cancelled in Delhi, complaints pour in at Mumbai airport
India on Monday recorded 6,977 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours – the biggest single-day jump in figures so far.
Domestic flights resumed on Monday. However, several flights were cancelled to and from Delhi while complaints poured in at Mumbai airport.
India on Monday recorded 6,977 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours – the biggest single-day jump in figures so far. With this, the total number of cases reached 1,38,845 and the toll rose to 4,021 after 154 new fatalities. India is now among the 10 countries with most cases, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University.
More than 54 lakh cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, as well as at least 3,44,000 deaths, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
11.41 am: Suzuki Motor Gujarat resumes manufacturing operations after over two months, reports The Indian Express.
11.40 am: Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud says increased government action might be necessary during a public health crisis, but it is also the duty of the courts to ensure accountability and protect rights of its citizens.
11.33 am: The Maharashtra government seeks 50 trained specialist doctors and 100 nurses from Kerala to deal with the dearth of medical staff in the state, reports The Hindu. These medical staff will be recruited on a “temporary basis”.
11.30 am: Assam minister HB Sarma says resident commissioners of different northeastern states will receive the people of their states at Guwahati airport. “They can take them to their respective bhawans or directly to the states,” he tells ANI.
11.28 am: Assam has 35 new cases today.
11.25 am: Eight flights are arriving at Guwahati airport today, says state minister HB Sarma. He adds that all passengers will be scanned for Covid-19 at the airport.
11.22 am: Justice Bobde adds that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Air India are free to alter any norms during the pendency of the matter.
11.20 am: Air India shall be allowed to operate non-scheduled foreign flights with middle seats booking for next 10 days, says Chief Justice SA Bobde. He was hearing an urgent petition filed by the Centre and Air India against the Bombay High Court order to keep middle seats vacant in international flights.
11.08 am: The total number of containment zones in Delhi is now 90 with three new zones added to the list, reports ANI. Forty-one zones have been “de-contained”.
10.53 am: Till 9 am today, there have been five arrivals and 17 departures and nine flights cancelled at Bengaluru airport, reports ANI.
10.50 am: Odisha health department says the state has reported 103 new cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of infections in the state is now 1,438.
10.27 am: Several passengers at Mumbai airport complain that they have not been informed about their flights being cancelled. “We were going to Delhi,” one of the passengers tells NDTV. “We were told when we arrived here that the flight has been cancelled. One of the customer care employees told us that there is a flight that runs tonight and that may be, we have been rescheduled. But nothing is confirmed yet.”
Around 80 flights from Delhi airport have been cancelled, reports ANI.
10.06 am: Chandigarh’s tally rises to 265 after nine people test positive.
10.02 am: China reports 51 fresh infections, including 40 asymptomatic ones.
10.01 am: Bihar reports 180 new cases from 15 districts. The state’s total count is now 2,574.
9.48 am: Rajasthan reports 72 new cases, but no deaths. The state’s tally now stands at 7,100.
9.37 am: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel defends the state government’s health infrastructure to handle the coronavirus crisis. This comes a day after the High Court called the civil hospital in Ahmedabad worse than a dungeon. Patel adds that he took a risk by visiting several hospitals to take stock of the situation despite his age.
9.35 am: The first flight from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport lands at Chennai airport.
9.33 am: Four more people test positive in Himachal Pradesh, taking the number of cases in the state to 208. The state’s toll rises to five after a 72-year-old woman died due to the disease.
9.31 am: India is now among the 10 countries with most cases, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University.
9.13 am: The health ministry has updated coronavirus figures in India. The country now has 1,38,845 coronavirus cases and the toll stands at 4,021. In the past 24 hours, 6,977 new infections and 154 deaths have been recorded. This is the biggest single-day jump in the number of cases.
9.09 am: A passenger at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport says her Air India flight to Delhi has been cancelled without prior notice, reports ANI. Similarly, passengers of an Air India Bengaluru to Hyderabad flight say their flight has also been cancelled without any notice.
Air travel resumed across India this morning, two months after the nationwide lockdown was imposed to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.
8.12 am: All passengers landing at Chandigarh airport will be tested for Covid-19 upon arrival, says Mohali District Magistrate Girish Dayalan, reports Hindustan Times.
8.07 am: A long queue of passengers outside Delhi airport’s Terminal-3.
7.59 am: Tamil Nadu limits the number of flights arriving in Chennai to 25, but there is no limit on the flights leaving.
7.55 am: Domestic flights will begin from Andhra Pradesh tomorrow, reports DD News.
7.16 am: US President Donald Trump bars travel from Brazil, reports AFP.
7.15 am: The toll in US rises by 638, bringing the total number of lives lost to 97,686.
7.10 am: Senior Congress leader and Maharashtra Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan tests positive, reports PTI. He is the second minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government to be infected after Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad.
7.08 am: Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid to remain closed for devotees on the occasion of Eid today.
7.07 am: Delhi airport authorities screen passengers with a thermometer gun before they board a flight to Bhubaneswar.
7.06 am: Passengers arrive at Lucknow airport.
7.05 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday.
- India on Sunday recorded 6,767 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours – the biggest single-day jump in figures so far. With this, the total number of cases reached 1,31,868 and the toll rose to 3,867 after 147 new fatalities.
- Maharashtra recorded its highest increase of cases in 24 hours as its numbers rose by 3,041 to 50,231. The toll is 1,635. Sunday was the eighth consecutive day Maharashtra reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours.
- As domestic flights are set to begin across the country on Monday, Kolkata will operate flights only from Thursday due to Cyclone Amphan relief work.
- Maharashtra will allow 25 domestic passenger flights into Mumbai daily, and the number will be gradually increased, state minister Nawab Malik said. Guidelines for domestic air travel in the state will be released soon.
- The Centre released guidelines for both domestic and international air travel. People flying into India from abroad will be quarantined for 14 days.
- The government issued a Standard Operating Protocol for the return of Indians stranded abroad. According to the SOP. Flights for Indians stuck abroad will be a paid service, in which preference will be given to pregnant women, those who have lost their jobs, and those in distress.
- The Indian Railways said it would run an additional 2,600 special trains in the next 10 days to transport nearly 36 lakh stranded migrant workers.