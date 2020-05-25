There was confusion at many airports as domestic flight operations resumed on Monday after two months. Several flights were cancelled in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities, and passengers complained that they did not get any prior notice from airlines. Long queues were seen at airports due to the delay in operations and screening.

Around 80 flights to and from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were cancelled on day one of resumption, ANI reported. Airport officials told NDTV that cancellations occurred as several states told the Centre that they will not be able to operate flights agreed upon earlier.

The Delhi airport will handle a total of 125 departures and 118 arrivals today. “We were told when we arrived here that the flight has been cancelled,” a passenger said. “One of the customer care employees told us that there is a flight that runs tonight and that may be, we have been rescheduled. But nothing is confirmed yet.”

Passengers at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport also claimed that their flights were cancelled. People boarding Air India’s Bengaluru to Hyderabad flight had similar complaints and said they did not receive a prior notice from the airline. “Only when our boarding passes were scanned at the airport entry we were told that boarding has been cancelled,” a passenger told ANI. “We don’t know what to do now.”

More than 20 flights were also cancelled in Bengaluru, according to The Indian Express. As of 1 pm, five flights have also been called off to Odisha, the director of Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar told ANI.

Several passengers took to social media to air their grievances against airline operations.

To make it worse I had a connecting flight after that and now I am stuck. This is absolutely ridiculous. — Neelabh Pandey (@NeelabhPandey19) May 25, 2020

@airindiain @HardeepSPuri sir

There is lot of confusion, Govt is saying Kolkata airport wud open from 28th, but #AirIndia flight is showing departed from Kolkata dated today.

My family has ticket of tomorrow from Kolkata, in Air India flight,Please clarify pic.twitter.com/LdtfHzMnEF — Rahul Shanker (@jimmy_rahul) May 25, 2020

@MoCA_GoI @HardeepSPuri @airindiain I have a flight tomorrow but the Air India website is not allowing me to check in and says my booking was not found. The customer care cannot be reached. Will it be possible to go to the airport and check in? Please help. — Ankita Biswas (@mizbisso) May 25, 2020

@PMOIndia @HMOIndia Evacuation flights ex-India policy total shambles due to mismanagement of Air India. Website not working, no help. Airline Staff total ignorant. BABU culture failing Indian Govt initiatives. Would anyone help? — Khalid Umar (@ukilaw) May 25, 2020

We just came back from the airport,our flight is not on the list of airport staff carrying the list of allowed.

Despite that Air India is showing our flight on time.

Helpline numbers and live chat sessions our not available at the moment. — Ruchi Mittal Chatterjee (@RuchiMittalCha1) May 25, 2020

Here are some pictures from airports across the country today:

A long queue of passengers outside Delhi airport's Terminal-3 as all domestic flights from Delhi to operate from here pic.twitter.com/FCKKBd3g8s — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Passengers arrive at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport as domestic flight operations resume.



Maharashtra government has allowed 25 takeoffs and 25 landings every day from Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/ss38dwa8bz — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Delhi: Passengers screened using a thermometer gun before boarding Vistara - Delhi to Bhubaneswar (Odisha) flight, scheduled to depart from IGI Airport, Terminal-3 at 6:50 am today. pic.twitter.com/WcAe44VBi8 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Several states had opposed the Centre’s decision to resume domestic flights amid a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases. Maharashtra’s, India’s worst-hit state with over 50,000 cases, had asked the Centre for more time to prepare for incoming flights but said later that it would allow 25 flight to take-off from Mumbai and 25 others to land in the city. Multiple state governments have mandated quarantine for passengers arriving via domestic flights, trains and buses.

On Monday, India recorded 6,977 new coronavirus cases – the biggest single-day increase in numbers so far. With this, the total number of cases reached 1,38,845 and the toll rose to 4,021 after 154 new fatalities. India is now among the 10 countries with most cases, according to theJohns Hopkins University.

