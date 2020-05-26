Over 1,000 shanties in Tughlakabad locality of South East Delhi were burnt down after a fire broke out in the area on Monday night, ANI reported. No casualties have been reported so far.

The incident occurred at 12.50 am. At least 28 fire engines were brought in to douse the flames that gutted houses in the neighbourhood – predominantly a slum area – rendering hundreds of people homeless. The police and fire department managed to evacuate all slum dwellers in time, most of whom were asleep.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Images showed huge plumes of smoke rising over a debris of houses, creating a thick haze.

“We received information about a fire at around 1 am at slums in Tughlakabad,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Rajendra Prasad Meena told ANI. “All police staff reached here immediately. It is being said that around 1,000-1,200 shanties caught fire,”

The government is currently assessing the losses. “Locals are saying most people came out of their shanties,” Meena added. “However, it cannot check as it is a big fire.”