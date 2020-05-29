Covid-19: India now ninth worst-hit country as tally nears 1.6 lakh; surpasses China in toll
Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to chief ministers and sought their views on the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown.
India is now the ninth worst-hit country, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. According to the tracker, the country’s tally is 1.65 lakh and toll is 4,711 as of Friday morning. The toll is more than that of China where 4,638 people have died so far. However, according to the Union health ministry India’s total count is 1,58,333 as of Thursday morning.
Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to chief ministers on Thursday and sought their views on the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected 58.03 lakh people and claimed over 3.59 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. United States President Donald Trump described the virus as a “very bad gift from China”.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.33 am: Five people from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh test positive, says Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena.
8.32 am: Four more people have tested positive in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Of these, three had come from Maharashtra and one from Delhi, says Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati.
8.14 am: Brazil reports a new daily record of 26,417 infections.
8.13 am: More than 200 schools close in South Korea days after they re-opened as cases spike, reports BBC.
8.10 am: Migrant workers protest at Bypass road in Amritsar.
7.50 am: People arrive at Ghazipur market in Delhi.
7.27 am: US records 1,297 deaths in the last 24 hours, reports AFP. The country’s toll is now 101,573.
7.23 am: India is now the ninth worst-hit country, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. According to the tracker, the country’s tally is 1.65 lakh and toll is 4,711 as of Friday morning. The toll is more than that of China where 4,638 people have died so far.
7.20 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday
- India is now the ninth worst-hit country, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. According to the tracker, the country’s tally is 1.65 lakh and toll is 4,711 as of Friday morning. The toll is more than that of China where 4,638 people have died so far.
- Maharashtra recorded 2,598 new cases on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 59,546. The deaths rise to 1,982. Tamil Nadu’s tally rose to 19,372 with 827 new cases.
- The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that train or bus fare will not be charged from the migrants, adding that states will share the travel cost. It also said all migrants who are stranded shall be provided food by the concerned state at places publicised and notified to them for the period they are waiting to board trains. However, the Centre told the court that “prophets of doom” had been spreading misinformation, and not showing “courtesy to the nation”.
- Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to chief ministers on Thursday and sought their views on the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus.
- The Karnataka government said on Thursday that it has asked the Ministry of Civil Aviation to reduce the number of incoming flights from five states – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan – in a bid to control the coronavirus outbreak in the state. All five states have reported very high numbers of coronavirus cases.
- The Haryana government on Thursday decided to completely seal all its borders with Delhi, except for passage of essential services. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said coronavirus cases have been rising in districts of Haryana bordering Delhi.
- The United States’ coronavirus toll crossed 1 lakh on Wednesday even as the daily average deaths declined and several states began to emerge from the lockdown. The country has reported more than 16.99 lakh cases so far, the maximum in the world.
- Globally, coronavirus has infected more than 57.46 lakh people. Over 3.57 lakh people have died so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.