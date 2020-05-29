- India’s tally rose to 1,65,799 as the country recorded 7,466 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to figures from the health ministry. The toll in the country reached 4,706 after 175 new fatalities. India is now the ninth worst-hit country, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
- Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Friday appealed to people suffering from serious ailments, pregnant women, senior citizens and children below the age of 10 to travel in Shramik special trains “only when necessary”.
- Clusters of traffic jam clogged the road connecting Delhi and Gurugram on Friday, a day after the Haryana government decided to completely seal its borders with the national Capital, except for essential services, to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that the decision was taken in view of the rising cases of coronavirus in the state’s districts bordering the Capital. Haryana has recorded 1,504 cases and 19 deaths.
- A Rajya Sabha secretariat officer, posted at the Parliament, tested positive for the coronavirus, PTI reported. Two floors of the Parliament Annexe building have been sealed.
- The number of coronavirus cases among police personnel in Maharashtra rose to 2,211 after 116 cops tested positive, ANI reported. Twenty-five cops in the state have died of the infection so far.
- A widely-circulated video on Friday showed coronavirus patients at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district complaining of inhuman conditions, NDTV reported.
- West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said the deaths of some migrant workers on Shramik Special trains are “small and isolated” incidents and the Indian Railways cannot be blamed. Nine migrants have died on board the special trains since Monday as the severe heatwave lashed most of northern India. “Some unfortunate incidents have taken place,” Ghosh said. “But you can’t just blame the railways for it. They have been doing their best to ferry the migrants.”
- Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the nationwide lockdown should be extended by 15 days, but with relaxations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to the chief ministers of all the states and asked for their opinions on the continuation of the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus. The fourth phase of the lockdown will end on May 31.
- The United Nations Children’s Fund on Thursday said that the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic could push up to 86 million more children into household poverty by the end of 2020.
- Globally, coronavirus has infected more than 58.14 lakh people. Over 3.60 lakh people have died so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Brazil recorded a daily record of 26,417 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, Reuters reported. It has 4,38,238 coronavirus cases now, and is the second worst-hit country after the the United States.
