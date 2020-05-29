Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi died in a hospital in Raipur city on Friday. He was 74.

His son, Amit Jogi, broke the news on Twitter. “The 20-year-old state of Chhattisgarh lost its father today,” he wrote. “Not only me but Chhattisgarh has lost his father, not just a leader. Honorable Ajit Jogi left his family of 2.5 crore people. The support of the poor in Chhattisgarh has gone very far away from us.”

Ajit Jogi’s funeral will take place on Saturday in his native land Gorela, he added.

The former chief minister had been battling health problems and recently suffered two cardiac arrests after which doctors termed his health as “extremely critical”. He had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Raipur since May 9 and was on ventilator support.

Jogi, a member of the Congress, served as the state’s chief minister from 2000 to 2003. He is now a member of the Legislative Assembly from Marwahi constituency.

His political career has been marred by several controversies. In 2019, a first information report was filed against him for allegedly obtaining a fake caste certificate by claiming to be an Adivasi. Just days later, his son was arrested for allegedly giving false details in his affidavit for the 2013 Assembly elections.