An assistant platoon commander of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force allegedly shot dead two of his colleagues and injured another one after an argument in the state’s Narayanpur district on Friday, Hindustan Times reported. The officer has been arrested.

The incident took place at the force’s camp in Aamdai Ghati, around 350 kilometres from Raipur. “The primary investigation suggests that Assistant Platoon Commander Ghanshyam Kumeti opened fire from his AK-47 rifle, killing two personnel and injuring another over some dispute,” Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told the newspaper.

Platoon Commander Bindeshwari Sahni and Rameshwar Sahu died on the spot. Laxman Premi, the third CAF officer, was injured in the incident. He has been airlifted to Raipur for treatment, according to The New Indian Express.

Police officials told India Today that the accused was overpowered by others soldiers at the camp and taken into custody. They added that the reason for the argument between the personnel was not clear yet and an investigation into the incident was underway.