India on Monday became the seventh most-affected country in the world with 1,90,609cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. The Union health ministry’s figures, however, are slightly lower as it has recorded 1,90,535 cases till 8am on Monday.
This was an increase of 8,392 new coronavirus cases since the previous morning – the largest spike in cases so far. India also recorded 230 deaths in a day, taking the overall casualties to 5,394. India now has 93,322 active cases and 5,394 deaths. As many as 91,818 people have been discharged after undergoing treatment, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s data.
Maharashtra, with 67,655 cases and 2,286 deaths, continues to be the most affected state. This is followed by Tamil Nadu (22,333 cases and 173 deaths) and Delhi, which has 19,844 cases and 473 deaths.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the borders of the national Capital will be sealed for a week and only people involved in essential services and having government-approved e-passes will be allowed to travel, in an effort to curb the alarming rise in cases.
Here are some photos from Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, where about 200 patients are undergoing treatment.