India on Monday became the seventh most-affected country in the world with 1,90,609 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. The Union health ministry’s figures, however, are slightly lower as it has recorded 1,90,535 cases till 8am on Monday.

This was an increase of 8,392 new coronavirus cases since the previous morning – the largest spike in cases so far. India also recorded 230 deaths in a day, taking the overall casualties to 5,394. India now has 93,322 active cases and 5,394 deaths. As many as 91,818 people have been discharged after undergoing treatment, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s data.

Maharashtra, with 67,655 cases and 2,286 deaths, continues to be the most affected state. This is followed by Tamil Nadu (22,333 cases and 173 deaths) and Delhi, which has 19,844 cases and 473 deaths.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the borders of the national Capital will be sealed for a week and only people involved in essential services and having government-approved e-passes will be allowed to travel, in an effort to curb the alarming rise in cases.

Here are some photos from Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, where about 200 patients are undergoing treatment.

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease. Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease prays at the emergency ward of Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

Mortuary workers prepare to transport the body of a person who died from the coronavirus disease. Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

A medical worker sits on an area that was designated for mothers and child care but has now been changed to a command centre for treatment of patients suffering from the coronavirus disease. Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease. Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease. Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment gesture as they arrive for their shift. Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment takes care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease. Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment look at the reports of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease. Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

Mortuary workers load the body of a person, who died from the coronavirus disease, in an ambulance for cremation. Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui