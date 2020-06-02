Coronavirus: India’s case count nears 2 lakh, toll rises to 5,598
Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday claimed that migrant workers ‘lost patience’ and began walking home amid the lockdown.
India has so far reported 1,98,706 coronavirus cases after a daily jump of 8,171 new infections on Tuesday. The toll rose by 204 to 5,598. It is now the seventh most-affected country in the world.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday claimed that some migrant workers lost patience soon after the coronavirus lockdown was imposed and took to the roads even though the Centre had provided facilities. However, he also admitted that many people faced troubles and said: “It is true that some incidents happened that should not have. For 5-6 days, it happened”.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 62.65 lakh people and claimed over 3.75 lakh lives.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.07 am: India reports 8,171 new cases in 24 hours since Monday morning, taking the overall tally to 1,98,706. As many as 204 more deaths were also reported in this period, taking the overall toll to 5,598.
8.55 am: The Centre on Monday limited its export ban on alcohol-based hand sanitisers to only those that are in containers with dispenser pumps, PTI reports. Alcohol-based hand sanitisers in any other form or that have been packaged in other ways can be exported, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said.
The Centre had banned exporting all sanitisers in March. It was modified to a ban on only alcohol-based hand sanitizers in May.
8.43 am: “Foreign experts have concluded that home quarantine is the best quarantine,” Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said, according to The Indian Express. “Yet, we have run quarantine centres giving migrants all kinds of facilities, including reimbursement of train and bus fare and necessary items kit worth Rs 1,000.”
8.40 am: The Bihar government has announced that migrant workers returning to the state will no longer be registered or quarantined from Tuesday, The Indian Express reports.
“We have carried out the biggest-ever evacuation exercise by bringing back over 30 lakh migrants,” Pratyaya Amrit, principal secretary at Bihar’s Disaster Management Authority, said. “We are closing registration on Monday evening. In any case, maximum people have returned.” While door-to-door health monitoring would continue, thermal screening at railway stations will not be.
8.30 am: The World Health Organization on Monday reiterated that the coronavirus was still a killer and has not become milder, AFP reports. “We need to be careful: this is still a killer virus,” WHO Emergencies Director Michael Ryan said. “We need to be exceptionally careful not to create a sense that, all of a sudden, the virus, by its own volition, has now decided to be less pathogenic. It is not the case at all.”
Ryan’s comment was in response to an Italian doctor who said the coronavirus no longer exists in his country. Several other top scientists and health officials from Italy were also quick to counter Alberto Zangrillo’s claim.
Zangrillo, the head of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan had said: “In reality, the virus clinically no longer exists in Italy. The swabs performed over the past 10 days have showed a viral load that is absolutely infinitesimal in quantitative terms compared to those carried out a month or two months ago. Someone has to take responsibility for terrorising the country.”
8 am: The police check vehicles at the Delhi-Noida border. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday said the borders of the national Capital would be sealed for a week.
7.55 am: Shah also said that the government wanted to strengthen healthcare facilities in states before migrant workers returned and claimed that the lockdown was used for this. He was responding to a query about whether the government should have given more than four hours of notice before imposing the lockdown in March. “Health facilities were not ready by then, states were also not ready, quarantine facilities were not in place by then. We got all of this ready in 2 months,” he said.
7.50 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said some migrant workers lost patience and took to the roads even though the Centre had provided facilities, News18 reports. “Some people lost patience and started walking on the roads,” he said. “Even then we started buses and transported them to railway stations from where they were safely taken to their villages.”
However, he admitted that many people faced troubles and said: “It is true that some incidents happened that should not have. For 5-6 days, it happened”.
7.40 am: The number of deaths in Mexico rises up to 10,167 even as the country begins to gradually reopen its economy.
7.30 am: Odisha on Monday registered its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases with 156 new infections, taking the state’s tally to 2,104, PTI reports.
7.20 am: Thirteen people at the Saras dairy plant in Jodhpur test positive for the coronavirus, ANI reports. The plant’s Managing Director says: “They were contractual workers and used to work in the garden where waste water of dairy is utilised. They had not come in contact with packaging or milk.”
7.15 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- India is now the seventh most-affected country in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. The country has so far reported 1,90,535 coronavirus cases after a record daily jump of 8,392 new infections on Monday. The toll stood at 5,394. Maharashtra’s coronavirus cases crossed 70,000 after 2,361 new infections. The state has a total of 70,013 cases and toll is 2,362. Meanwhile, Delhi’s tally crossed the 20,000-mark after nearly 1,000 new infections in 24 hours.
- The Director General of Civil Aviation said that airlines should keep middle seats in flights vacant as much as possible. If a seat between two passengers is occupied, the DGCA said, the person in that seat must be provided with additional safety gear such as a “wrap-around gown” apart from the mask and face shield that airlines already have to provide to everyone on board.
- The Centre made several key announcements related to agriculture and businesses, including increase in the minimum support price of 14 crops and two packages to revive micro, small and medium enterprises, which have been severely hit by the coronavirus lockdown.
- Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Monday claimed that 162 Border Security Force personnel and their families, who tested positive for the coronavirus last month, violated quarantine protocols.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said violence, abuse and rude behaviour towards frontline workers combating the coronavirus crisis will not be tolerated.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the borders of the national Capital will be sealed for one week. The chief minister added that he has sought suggestions from the public on opening the borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.
- The Delhi government also issued a showcause notice to four major hospitals treating coronavirus patients in the Capital, asking them to explain the reason for the delay in reporting deaths due to the disease.
- The principal of a medical college in Uttar Pradesh has attracted criticism after a widely shared video purportedly showed her referring to the Tablighi Jamaat members as “terrorists”.
- Global credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service on Monday downgraded India’s sovereign rating to “Baa3’’ from “Baa2’’, saying the country faces a prolonged period of slower growth relative to the country’s potential amid rising debt and persistent stress in parts of the financial system.