India reported 8,171 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 204 more deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 1,98,706, and the toll at 5,598. India is now the seventh most-affected country in the world.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday claimed that some migrant workers lost patience soon after the coronavirus lockdown was imposed and took to the roads even though the Centre had provided facilities. However, he also admitted that many people faced troubles and said: “It is true that some incidents happened that should not have. For 5-6 days, it happened.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India will again come out on top and get its growth back and strengthen the economy. He added that Unlock 1 will pave the path towards growth and take the first steps towards prosperity.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched an app that will give the status of hospital beds and availability of ventilators in the national Capital.
The Bihar government has decided that migrant workers returning to the state from Tuesday will not be tested for the coronavirus or sent to institutional quarantine. Thermal screening at railway stations will also be discontinued, but there will be a medical desk to treat those who feel unwell. Over 13 lakh migrant workers who returned to Bihar till Monday have been registered and quarantined in over 5,000 centres.
China on Monday said that the United States has become a “habitual quitter” and its withdrawal from the World Health Organization revealed a pursuit of power politics and unilateralism. Last week, Trump said his country would terminate its relationship with the WHO, after weeks of accusing the world health body of helping China cover up the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Global credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service downgraded India’s sovereign rating to “Baa3’’ from “Baa2’’, saying the country faces a prolonged period of slower growth relative to the country’s potential amid rising debt and persistent stress in parts of the financial system, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Centre on Monday limited its export ban on alcohol-based hand sanitisers to only those that are in containers with dispenser pumps. Alcohol-based hand sanitisers in any other form or that have been packaged in other ways can be exported, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said.
Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi by “congratulating” him for the surge in coronavirus infections in the country and the fraying state of the economy. Sinha sarcastically congratulated Modi for ushering in “a golden chapter in the history of Indian democracy”. “The next year promises to be even better when India will climb to the top in Covid cases and the economy would have collapsed totally,” he added.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 62.65 lakh people and claimed over 3.75 lakh lives as of Tuesday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins University.