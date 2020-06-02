The toll from the floods in Assam rose to nine on Monday after two more deaths were reported, according of a bulletin released by the state’s Disaster Management Authority. The two new deaths were reported from Assam’s Nagaon district.

The state’s Disaster Management Authority, however, said the floodwaters began receding since May 28 and the number of affected districts have come down from 11 to three. Goalpara, where 1.48 lakh people have been affected by the floods, is the state’s worst-hit district. In Hojai and Nagaon districts, 31,594 and 17,644 people have been affected, respectively.

As the locals left relief shelters to go home, the number of people affected by the floods reduced from 2.52 lakh to 1.97 lakh during the last 24 hours. The Assam government has set up 45 relief camps where more than 7,000 people are still housed. Twenty-seven relief camps are in Goalpara district, while 18 are in Hojai.

The floods in Assam have caused extensive damage to agricultural lands. According to the Assam Disaster Management Authority, 24,927 hectares of land in the three districts has been submerged. The floods have also destroyed roads and bridges.

Several parts of Assam and Meghalaya have been receiving extremely heavy rainfall since May 20, after super cyclone Amphan weakened.

The floods have hit Assam at a time when the state is fighting to contain coronavirus infections. Assam has so far reported 1,390 cases of the coronavirus, including four deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.