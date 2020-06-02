Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a mobile application, “Delhi corona”, to help people track hospital beds and ventilators for coronavirus patients. “We are launching an app today which will give everyone the status of hospital beds and ventilator availability in Delhi,” he said while addressing the media.

Kejriwal said there were information gaps which need to be resolved. He said people tell the government that there are no hospital beds available, the Hindustan Times reported. This app will fill that gap,” Kejriwal said.

The chief minister added that the app can be accessed on the internet by logging in to https://delhifightscorona.in/beds Kejriwal asked people to use the WhatsApp number 8800007722 to get a link for downloading the app. He said that the app will be updated twice daily – at 10 am and 6 pm.

We are launching an app today which will give everyone the status of hospital beds and ventilator availability in Delhi https://t.co/IspK1fVITC https://t.co/5BPdmog5cX — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 2, 2020

The chief minister said that if the app tells people that beds are empty in a hospital, but the facility denies this, they can call 1031. “The special secretary will immediately speak to hospital authorities and ensure that patients get help,” he said. But Kejriwal urged people not to go to hospital unless it was absolutely necessary.

The Centre launched the Aarogya Setu app in April to track coronavirus cases around the country. However, the app only shows the user whether they are at high risk of developing the disease.

Delhi has so far reported 20,834 cases of Covid-19, including 523 deaths, according to the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi on Monday eased several lockdown restrictions, allowing barber shops, salons and all commercial establishments to open. Markets will also open without the odd-even rule. Industries can operate during the normal time, and the staggered time system is cancelled. Kejriwal announced that he was lifting restrictions imposed earlier on the number of passengers travelling in autorickshaws, e-rickshaws and other vehicles. Meanwhile, the 9 pm to 5 am curfew announced by the Central government will be enforced in Delhi.

Follow today’s live updates on Covid-19 here