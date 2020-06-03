Tropical storm Nisarga, which intensified into a “severe cyclonic storm”, made landfall on the Maharashtra coast on Wednesday afternoon, NDTV reported. On Wednesday morning, the storm was headed towards Alibag in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, about 100 km from Mumbai. It began its landfall around 1 pm south of Alibag at a speed of 120 km to 140 km per hour, The Times of India reported.

The cyclone is expected to trigger heavy rainfall and wind in parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat. It is expected to complete entering over Mumbai and Thane by 3 pm.

THE CENTER OF THE SEVERE CYCLONE "NISARGA" IS VERY CLOSE TO MAHARASHTRA COAST. LANDFALL PROCESS STARTED AND IT WILL BE COMPLETED DURING NEXT 3 HOURS. THE NORTHEAST SECTOR OF THE EYE OF SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM “NISARGA” IS ENTERING INTO LAND. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

IMD Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra said earlier in the day that wind speed of about 80 km per hour to 90 km per hour is expected over Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar areas. Over Gujarat’s Navsari and Valsad, wind speed of about 60kmph-80 kmph is expected. By midnight it will weaken and by tomorrow morning, it will become a depression.

“Even though landfall site is south of Alibag, extensive damage can be expected in Raigad, Mumbai, Thane and neighbouring areas,” Sunita Devi, the head of the national weather forecasting centre, told Hindustan Times.

#CycloneNisarga will cross Maharashtra coast between Harihareshwar & Daman,very close to Alibag between 1 pm to 4 pm. While crossing the coast it will have strong winds of 100-120 kmph over Mumbai,Thane & Raigad districts of Maharashtra: Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DGM, IMD pic.twitter.com/fm9HGwzwzt — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

More than 19,000 people in Maharashtra have been moved to safety, reported NDTV. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday appealed to people to stay indoors for the next two days. In a video address, Thackeray asked residents of Mumbai to be prepared to face possible power cuts as strong winds will strike the city. He asked them to charge their gadgets and if possible, keep emergency lights handy.

The Mumbai Police, late on Tuesday, banned people from visiting places like beaches, parks and promenades along the coastline from Wednesday morning to Thursday noon, NDTV reported. Maharashtra, reeling under the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus, had decided to reopen public spaces like parks, beaches and playgrounds for public exercise from Wednesday.

The Central Railways rescheduled several special trains which were supposed to arrive or depart from Mumbai on Wednesday, reports ANI. Only five airlines – Air Asia India, Air India, IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet – will operate a total of 19 flights from Mumbai international airport, reported NDTV. Authorities have cautioned passengers about probable changes in the schedule of the flights due to the cyclone.

DOs and DONTs for Mumbaikars to take on Cyclone Nisarga.



Dial 1916 and Press 4 for any cyclone related query or concern.#BMCNisargaUpdates pic.twitter.com/HY9xYVUmLD — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 2, 2020

03.06.2020 1140 IST :-Thunderstorm with rain & wind of speed 20-40 Kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of Pilani, Jhunjhunu, Narnaul, Jind, Bawal during next two hours. pic.twitter.com/pJyEh1kTtl — IMD Weather (@IMDWeather) June 3, 2020

Apart from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have also been put on high alert. The IMD has issued a red alert for at least seven coastal districts of Maharashtra, while several districts along Gujarat’s coast are also likely to receive heavy rainfall. Goa experienced heavy rains and gusty winds since Wednesday morning. There were also reports of flooding in some low-lying areas, according to PTI.

Around 30 teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in areas expected to be affected by Cyclone Nisarga. One NDRF team consists of 45 personnel.

This will be the first cyclone to hit India’s financial capital in over 100 years. “The last severe cyclonic storm to hit near Mumbai was in 1961,” said Mohapatra. Scientists believe that Cyclone Nisarga’s expected landfall in or near Mumbai is a sign of climate change, Mint reported. “We already see a detectable increase in post-monsoon tropical cyclones over the Arabian Sea,” Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology climate scientist Roxy Matthew Koll said. “The IPCC [Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change] reports indicate an increase in Arabian Sea cyclones during the pre- and post-monsoon seasons as a response to the rapid ocean warming trends.”