A 58-year-old man died after an electric pole snapped and fell on him at Umte village in Alibag, as the powerful Cyclone Nisarga hit Maharashtra’s coast on Wednesday afternoon, striking Mumbai and beach towns with heavy rain and strong winds, and forcing thousands of people into emergency shelters, Hindustan Times reported.

Raigad District Collector Nidhi Choudhary confirmed the death to the newspaper but added that no other casualty had been reported so far across Alibag, where the “super cyclonic storm” made landfall at 1 pm. Besides Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli were put on high alert due to the cyclone that developed over a low pressure area over the Arabian Sea.

Maharashtra rarely experiences cyclones, and the last storm to affect Mumbai with such intensity was more than 70 years ago. But as the cyclone moved inland, passing over Mumbai in the afternoon, the authorities said the city may have averted the worst, according to NDTV.

Meanwhile, a cargo aircraft coming from Bengaluru veered off the runway at the Mumbai airport due to the downpour. The MD-11 aircraft involved in the runway excursion belongs to American logistics firm FedEx and was coming from Bengaluru, Karnataka, according to NDTV. The Mumbai airport in a statement said that the aircraft was towed from the runway and there has been no disruption in flight operations.

#CycloneNisarga



Mumbai suspends flight movement from 2.30-7 pm; Fedex plane removed from runway after overshooting it



Read more: https://t.co/NsQcwlZVRr



Watch 👇 pic.twitter.com/JhgFqmXXj5 — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) June 3, 2020

The FedEx MD-11 plane skids off the runway while landing during heavy rain, as severe cyclonic storm Nisarga made landfall, at Mumbai Airport. Photo: PTI.

A sea-wave strikes a vessel near Mirya embankment during Cyclone Nisarga at Ratnagiri Narmada Cement Port in Ratnagiri. Photo: PTI

A boat is lifted by a crane off the coast of the Arabian sea as cyclone Nisarga makes its landfall on the outskirts of the city, in Mumbai. Photo: Francis Mascarhena/ Reuters.

A man walks past an uprooted tree during Cyclone Nisarga, in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

People scramble to enter a truck during an evacuation of a slum in Mumbai before the super cyclone made a landfall in Alibag. Photo: Francis Mascarenhas/ Reuters.

NDRF personnel clearing fallen trees from a road in Alibag town of Raigad district, following cyclone Nisarga landfall in India's western coast. Photo: NDRF/AFP

Workers clear an uprooted tree that fell on a road after rains and strong winds triggered by Cyclone Nisarga, in Mumbai. Photo: PTI.

NDRF personnel clearing fallen trees from a road in Alibag town of Raigad district. Photo: NDRF/ AFP

A Mumbai police official stands guard off the coast of the Arabian sea in Mumbai as cyclone Nisarga makes its landfall. Photo: Francis Mascarhenas/ Reuters.