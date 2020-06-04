The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi announced on Wednesday that every person arriving in the city by train, bus or flight will have to undergo mandatory home quarantine for seven days, amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the national Capital, NDTV reported on Thursday.

Delhi has so far reported 23,645 cases of the coronavirus, including 606 deaths. The Delhi government’s earlier norms only said that people entering the city should monitor themselves for the next 14 days and call the District Surveillance Officer or National Call Center, if they feel they have symptoms of Covid-19.

The Delhi government has said that the airport, railway and road transport authorities must provide it with the passenger manifest on a daily basis, The Times of India reported. In turn, the passenger manifest will be sent to district magistrate under whose jurisdiction the passenger resides. The district magistrate, in turn, shall ensure that the passengers observe home quarantine for seven days.

Cases have surged in the national Capital over the past few weeks following a series of relaxations in the lockdown regulations. On June 1, the state government allowed the reopening of barber shops, salons and all commercial establishments. Markets were also permitted to open without the odd-even rule. Industries can operate during the normal time, and the staggered time system has been cancelled. The limit on the number of passengers travelling in autorickshaws and cabs has been removed.

