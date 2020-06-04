The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 2,16,919 after 9,304 people tested positive for the infection in 24 hours. This is the biggest single-day increase in the number of cases. The country’s toll reached 6,075 with 260 new deaths.
The Supreme Court directed Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to work out a common policy for interstate movement in a week. The top court asked the Centre to call a meeting to discuss the matter.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said India is the only country where the number of coronavirus infections has increased after the easing of the nationwide lockdown. He added that the Centre has now backed off and left the states to deal with the crisis. Industrialist Rajiv Bajaj, on the other hand, called India’s lockdown “draconian but porous”. He claimed the lockdown ended up flattening the Gross Domestic Product curve instead of the coronavirus curve.
Anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine failed to prevent healthy people, who were exposed to the novel coronavirus, from getting the infection, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. It was the first major randomised clinical trial looking at whether the medication might be useful as a prophylactic.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said calling people “migrant workers” detaches them from the idea of nationality. He added that labourers who have returned to Bihar need not leave again as employment will be generated for them in the state.
Pakistan surpasses China’s coronavirus tally as cases reach 85,246 after 4,688 new infections. The country’s toll stands at 1,770.
The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi announced on Wednesday that every person arriving in the city by train, bus or flight will have to undergo mandatory home quarantine for seven days, amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the national Capital.
The World Health Organization on Wednesday said that it will resume clinical trials of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, a week after the global body decided to temporarily halt its use citing safety concerns.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison. Modi told the Australian premier that India was looking at the coronavirus crisis as an opportunity and had introduced comprehensive reforms across various sectors.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 64.29 lakh people and claimed over 3.85 lakh lives as of Thursday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 27.89 lakh people have recovered.