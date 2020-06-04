Gujarat Congress MLAs Akshay Patel and Jitu Chaudhary on Thursday handed over their resignations to Speaker Rajendra Tiwari ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha polls, PTI reported. Polls for four Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 19.

“I have accepted their resignations,” Trivedi told reporters in Gandhinagar. “They now cease to be legislators.”

Patel represented Karjan seat in Vadodara, while Chaudhary had won from Kaprada seat in Valsad in the December 2017 Assembly elections.

Earlier, in March, five Congress MLAs had resigned. The Bharatiya Janata Party now has 103 legislators in the 182-member Assembly, while the Congress has 66.

The BJP has fielded Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramila Bara and Narhari Amin for the Rajya Sabha polls, while the Congress candidates are senior leaders Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki.