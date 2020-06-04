The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the Central Bureau of Investigation’s review petition against former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s bail in the INX Media case, NDTV reported.

“Application for oral hearing [of] the review petition in open court is rejected,” the court said. “We have perused the review petition and the connected papers carefully and are convinced that the order, of which review has been sought, does not suffer from any error apparent warranting its reconsideration. The review petition is, accordingly, dismissed.”

Both the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI are investigating the case. The Supreme Court granted the Congress leader bail in the CBI case on October 22. The court had found merit in Chidambaram’s argument that he has no intention to flee. It dismissed the Centre’s contention that across the board those accused of economic offences should be treated as a “flight risk”.

In December, Chidambaram got bail in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. The top court had observed that the former Union minister had participated in the investigation and ordered him to continue to do so and not to talk to the press about the case while on bail.

On Tuesday, the ED filed a chargesheet online against Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram and others in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

The case against Chidambaram

The CBI has alleged that there were irregularities in the foreign direct investment clearance granted to INX Media by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board in 2007. Chidambaram was the finance minister at the time. The agency has submitted purported emails between INX Media and a company belonging to Karti Chidambaram, claiming that these emails will “prove offences committed”.

The Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case in May 2017 against P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram, INX Media, and the company’s owners Indrani and Peter Mukerjea.