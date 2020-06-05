Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced financial assistance of Rs 100 crore for the Raigad district, where Cyclone Nisarga wreaked havoc on Wednesday, PTI reported.

Thackeray, along with guardian ministers of Mumbai suburbs and city, Aaditya Thackeray and Aslam Shaikh, visited the district to take stock of the situation. Raigad Guardian Minister Aditi Tatkare and district collector Nidhi Chaudhary were also present.

“This is not a package, but an immediate relief for the cyclone-hit people,” Thackeray said, according to the Hindustan Times. “The package will be announced after the report is submitted, assessing the damages incurred due to Cyclone Nisarga.” On Thursday, Thackeray had asked officials to file a report of the damage caused within two days to ensure speedy help to those affected.

Referring to the six people who had died during the cyclone, the Shiv Sena leader directed the officials to provide an aid of Rs 4 lakh to their families, Mumbai Mirror reported. He said that the fishermen who had faced losses would be compensated and assured help to people whose homes had been destroyed or damaged.

The chief minister said that besides Raigad, people living in other coastal districts will also be assisted. He also directed officials to restore electricity supply in the district. “We will not leave any one in the lurch,” Thackeray said. “Restoring electricity supply, telecommunications and house repairs is our priority.”

Thackeray said that the decision to approach the Centre for relief measures would be taken once the assessment of the damage is completed. “Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shahji spoke to me over video-conference ahead of the cyclone,” the chief minister said. “Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, too, has spoken to me twice about this. Both of them have assured us all support for the damages suffered due to the natural calamity.”

He said that the threat of coronavirus could increase due to the rains. “We have to stop other rain-related ailments as well,” Thackeray added. As of Friday evening, Maharashtra’s tally has breached the 80,000-mark and the toll rose by 139 to 2,849 in the highest single-day jump for the second consecutive day.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray surveyed the extent of the damage caused by #CycloneNisarga at Thal in Raigad District. Guardian Minister @iAditiTatkare gave information about the damages & post cyclone relief work. Ministers @AUThackeray & @AslamShaikh_MLA were also present. pic.twitter.com/EuKmvVzaUx — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 5, 2020

Several people were injured in Maharashtra’s Pune city after Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Alibag on Wednesday, striking the state with heavy rain and strong winds and forcing thousands into emergency shelters. Besides Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli had also been put on high alert due to the cyclone that developed over a low pressure area over the Arabian Sea.

