Shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and places of worship opened in many states across India on Monday following a relaxation of the nationwide lockdown, even though coronavirus cases are rising at the fastest daily rate than at any time in the past three months. India, with more than 2.5 lakh cases and over 7,000 deaths, is now the fifth most-affected country in the world due to the pandemic.

However, the Centre has issued strict guidelines for loosening the restrictions as part of “Unlock-1”. This is the first of the three-phase plan for a calibrated exit from the lockdown.

Hotel guests will be tested for fever, masks will be compulsory at all times, and restaurants will have to set tables apart to maintain physical distancing when they reopen, according to the health ministry’s guidelines. All establishments that come under containment zones will remain closed as earlier.

Meanwhile, in places of worship, people will be asked to wash their hands and feet before entering the premises, and distribution of food offerings, sprinkling of holy water or touching of idols and holy books will not be allowed. Several states have issued rules in line with the Centre’s guidelines.

Here is a list of what is allowed in different states: