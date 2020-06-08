Coronavirus: India’s count crosses 2.5 lakh after 9,983 new cases reported in a day; toll now 7,135
Restaurants, malls and places of worship reopened in most parts of India on Monday as states geared up to implement Unlock 1.
India’s Covid-19 tally is continually rising – it is now the fifth most-affected country in the world after its count rose to 2,56,611 on Monday morning. In 24 hours, 9,983 new cases were reported, another highest single-day rise. The toll rose to 7,135.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 69.85 lakh people and claimed over 4.02 lakh lives so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 31.33 lakh people have recovered.
10.53 am: The ICMR has tested 47,74,434 samples so far, including 1.08 lakh samples in the last 24 hours.
10.40 am: There is traffic congestion in Mumbai as well. Here is a video from ANI:
10.38 am: The Rajasthan Police file an FIR against three staff members, including a doctor, of a private hospital in Churu district for allegedly planning to discriminate against Covid-19 patients from the Muslim community.
10.36 am: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij says his state will not deny medical treatment to those living outside of its borders, reports PTI. “We cannot put restrictions and deny treatment to anyone if he/she, who is from outside Haryana and falls ill in the state or is taken ill while in transit,” he says. “We will treat such patients. We cannot be harsh like Arvind Kejriwal.”
Delhi on Sunday announced it would not accept non-Delhi residents at Covid-19 hospitals managed by the state.
“In the past few days, many have contacted me saying they were not getting beds in Delhi,” Anil Vij says.
10.30 am: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says a decision on restarting international flights will be made after countries begin easing restrictions on the entry of foreigners. “Most countries have less than 10% international operations because they are allowing entry only to their own citizens and have placed restrictions on foreign nationals,” he tweets. “Destination countries have to be ready to allow incoming flights.”
10.25 am: A 33-year-old journalist who tested positive for the virus died in Hyderabad on Sunday, reports PTI. The journalist worked at a Telugu television channel. He had pneumonia with Type-1 respiratory failure and Acute Respiratory Disease Syndrome when he was admitted, PTI quotes the doctors at Gandhi Hospital as saying. He also had a longterm neuromuscular disease called myasthenia gravis.
10.14 am: A Central Reserve Police Force constable died of the coronavirus on Sunday night, reports ANI.
10.10 am: There is congestion along the Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway as the Capital’s border opens up. Here is a video from ANI:
10.03 am: The Centre says that under the Vande Bharat mission, 809 people returned from Ho Chi Min city, Kuwait, Auckland, Seoul and Chicago on Sunday.
9.41 am: India now has 1,25,381 active cases and 7,135 deaths. As many as 1,24,094 people have recovered after undergoing treatment for the coronavirus.
9.38 am: India’s tally rises to 2,56,611 on Monday morning after 9,983 new cases were reported in 24 hours. This is the highest single-day rise yet. The toll now stands at 7,135, an increase of 206 deaths.
9.32 am: A 33-year-old journalist working for a Telugu channel has died of the coronavirus in Hyderabad, PTI reports. The journalist died at the Gandhi Hospital on Sunday morning. At least 13 journalists in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week.
9.30 am: Visuals from the Delhi-Gurugram border as the national Capital reopened its borders after a week on Monday.
9.25 am: US reports 691 deaths in 24 hours – the lowest in a week – in the US, taking the country’s toll to 1,10,482. The country has reported 19,38,842 cases so far.
9.18 am: The Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, reopens after lockdown restrictions are lifted, AFP reports.
9.13 am: Honduras extends its curfew by a week till June 14, Guardian reports.
9.10 am: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says that the country would abandon all restrictions except for border controls from midnight, according to the Guardian. This means physical distancing rules and public gathering bans will come to an end.
But she adds that the cases are likely to return. “We almost certainly see cases here again,” she says. “That is not a sign that we have failed; it is a reality of this virus.”
8.55 am: Bloomfield adds that anyone entering New Zealand will be tested two times in a two-week period, according to the Guardian.
Only New Zealanders and their families are allowed to enter the country now. They must undergo government quarantine for two weeks.
8.45 am: New Zealand declares itself coronavirus free as the country no longer has any active cases after the last patient recovered, AFP reports, citing health authorities. “Having no active cases for the first time since February 28 is certainly a significant mark in our journey but, as we’ve previously said, ongoing vigilance against Covid-19 will continue to be essential,” Health Department Director-General Ashley Bloomfield says.
New Zealand had instituted a strict seven-week lockdown and had reported 1,154 confirmed cases and 22 deaths. There have been no new infections for 17 days.
8.10 am: The Arvind Kejriwal government on Sunday issued a list of documents that would make a person eligible to be treated for the coronavirus at all state government and private hospitals in the city. These include:
- Voter identity card
- bank passbook,
- ration card,
- passport,
- driving licence,
- income tax return,
- latest water, telephone or electricity bills,
- postal department’s posts,
- Aadhaar cards issued before June 7 bearing a residential address from the city.
7.44 am: Here are some visuals of people queuing up at places of worship on Monday morning.
7.42 am: The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 28,936 with 1,282 new infections on Sunday, PTI reports. The toll climbed to 812.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- India on Sunday became the fifth most-affected country in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. The country’s health ministry confirmed 2.46 lakh cases and the toll rose to 6,929. The increase in cases came as restaurants, malls and places of worship gear up to resume functioning on Monday.
- The Delhi government will reopen the Capital’s border, sealed last week, for inter-state movement from Monday. The administration will also withdraw the 70% extra tax on liquor, termed as “special corona fees” from June 10.
- Maharashtra’s overall count crossed the 85,000-mark to reach 85,975. Ninety-one more deaths were reported, taking the state’s toll to 3,060. Mumbai’s tally rose to 48,549, of which 25,717 cases are active, and 1,636 patients died so far.
- Tamil Nadu recorded 1,151 new infections, taking the state’s tally to 31,667. Of these, 14,396 cases are active, 16,999 recovered and 269 patients have died. Chief Minister K Palaniswami said that 86% of the state’s cases are asymptomatic and that its mortality rate is the lowest when compared to some foreign countries.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all state-run hospitals and some private hospitals will be reserved for residents of the Capital to tackle the escalating coronavirus situation. Meanwhile, a five-member state government panel said the Capital will have over one lakh cases of the coronavirus by the end of June.
- Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre started running “Shramik Special” trains since May 1, after all arrangements were made and quarantine centres set up. He saluted the “corona warriors” of the country and claimed his first virtual rally is not political, but to bring people together to fight Covid-19.
- The Calcutta High Court asked the Centre and the West Bengal government to submit separate reports on allegations that the state lockdown was being eased without taking the required steps to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
- A widely shared video of Puducherry government officials dumping a body of a coronavirus patient from Chennai into a pit triggered outrage on Saturday.
- The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday framed charges against 83 Tablighi Jamaat members arrested in six different cases in Saharanpur district for allegedly spreading the coronavirus.