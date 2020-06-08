The Cyber Crime Cell of the Delhi Police on Monday lodged a first information report in connection with “Bois locker room”, an online group on Instagram where teenage boys from South Delhi schools talked about raping girls and shared their photos without consent, PTI reported. This came after a girl who had shared the group’s chat, alleged that she was receiving threats and offensive messages on social media.

The group, which was exposed last month, had triggered shock and outrage on social media. The group’s admin is a student of a school in Noida who took his Class 12 exams this year. He was arrested on May 6. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The girl had lodged a complaint at a police station in the Capital last week and said she had been receiving “threats, obnoxious and offensive” messages on the social media for exposing the group. Her complaint was then transferred to the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police.

“We have registered an FIR based on the complaint from the girl,” an unidentified police official told PTI. “As per the complaint, she was threatened. She received obnoxious and offensive messages. The nature of content she received was threatening but primarily obnoxious in nature.”

Massive outrage erupted after several social media users posted screenshots of crude conversations from the group named “Bois locker room” last month. The screenshots showed members of the group – believed to be students of some top schools in Delhi and some allegedly as young as 13-years-old – sharing photos of teenage girls and casually talking about raping their classmates.