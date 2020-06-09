A fire broke out at the Baghjan Oil Field in Tinsukia district of Assam on Tuesday, where a major blow out took place on May 27, The Sentinel reported. This came days after the Oil India Limited warned that gas was still leaking “uncontrollably” out of the plant and said the company was adopting measures to avert a blaze.

The incident occurred at well number five of the plant and no immediate casualties were reported. Images taken at the site of the blaze showed dark clouds of smoke billowing from the plant and engulfing the premises. The incident has triggered panic among the residents of the Baghjan village, where the gas-producing well is located.

There were around 300 people working at the site to control the blowout. Among them there were around 40-50 people in the immediate vicinity of the fire.

“We are doing a headcount to dismiss all possibilities of injury,” Tridiv Hazarika, Oil India Limited spokesperson, told Scroll.in. “So, far there have been no cases of major injuries. One person has suffered minor burn injury.”

One of India's biggest gaswell blowouts @OilIndiaLimited Baghjan #Assam today turned into an inferno pic.twitter.com/p2zyUjgXyO — Rituparna Bhuyan (@rituparnabhuyan) June 9, 2020

At least 3,000 people in a 1.5-km radius of the oil well had to be evacuated on May 27. Oil India Limited had approached several experts to help stop the gas leak. The oil blowout destroyed local tea gardens and water bodies in Assam. Last week, locals forced to move to relief camps staged a protest demanding compensation for their loss.

In a press release, the company had said that it was continuously pumping water to the well to minimise the chances of a fire and had called in a team of experts from Singapore to help manage the situation. “Oil fire service and with mutual aids are stationed at the site,” the company said. “The presence of gas and air and water quality are being monitored at constant interval at strategic points.”

The oil-producing giant said that ambulances and paramedical staff are on stand by at the site and a National Disaster Response Force team has been deployed to supervise the relief operation.