The Pune Police have arrested four people and detained two minors after a 20-year-old Dalit youth was beaten to death in Pimple Saudagar suburb of the city over his relationship with a girl from an upper caste community, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday. The girl’s father is among those arrested.

According to the Pimpri Chinchwad Police, the incident took place on June 7. The first information report stated that the deceased, Viraj Vilas Jagtap, was initially chased by six people in a tempo. The suspects hit Jagtap’s bike from behind and he fell down. He was attacked with a heavy metal rod and and a rock, the FIR filed by Jagtap’s uncle said. It added that the girl’s father used casteist slurs and spat on the deceased for having a relationship with his daughter.

“The accused accosted the victim in a tempo and rammed into his two-wheeler,” an official from Sangvi police station told PTI.

Jagtap was found on the street unconscious and he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi confirmed the four arrests and said that further investigation is underway in the case. The suspects have been booked for murder, unlawful assembly and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.