Three suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the police said. This is the third operation in Shopian since Sunday and 12 militants have been killed so far.

“Third terrorist killed,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet, adding that the operation was still on. “Further details shall follow.”

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Wednesday morning after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in Sugoo area of Shopian, a police official told PTI. The militants were killed in the exchange of fire.

#UPDATE Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in the encounter in Sugoo area of Shopian district. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. Operation is going on: Jammu & Kashmir Police. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/We3SDOvQ4x — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh had said that the security forces have eliminated 22 militants, including six top commanders, in nine operations in the last two weeks. He added that there could be around 150 to 250 militants in the Kashmir region and 125 to 150 in Jammu region.