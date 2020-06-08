Four suspected militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the police said.

“Four unidentified terrorists killed,” the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. “Operation going on. Further details shall follow.”

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Pinjora area of Shopian after receiving

inputs about the presence of militants, PTI reported. A gunfight broke out when militants hiding in the area fired upon the security forces and they retaliated, an unindentified police official told the news agency.

#UPDATE Four terrorists have been killed in the ongoing encounter in Pinjora area of Shopian district. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. More details awaited: Jammu & Kashmir Police https://t.co/vgSdgWb49c — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

The encounter is currently underway and further details are awaited. This is the second encounter in Shopian district in the past 24 hours. Five suspected militants were killed on Sunday. The encounter reportedly resulted in a tense situation in the area, which was brought under control with the deployment of additional forces and suspension of internet.