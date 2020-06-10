Rajasthan government on Wednesday announced that it will seal the state’s borders, in view of the rising cases of the coronavirus in the state, PTI reported.

The number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 11,368 on Wednesday morning after the state reported 123 new infections. The toll rose to 256 after one more person died from the disease in Jodhpur.

Following the decision, all inter-state movement will be regulated and only people with permits issued by the government will be allowed to commute. The Centre had first eased the ban on inter-state movement in April when it started operating special trains to move migrant workers, pilgrims and students stranded in various states.

The decision came days after the Centre loosened restrictions of the countrywide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19. Shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and places of worship opened in many states across India on June 8 as part of “Unlock-1”, the first in the three-phase plan for a calibrated exit from the shutdown.

Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 40 were reported in Jaipur, 34 in Bharatpur and 11 in Sikar. The Jhunjhunu district recorded nine Covid-19 cases and five cases were reported from Nagaur. In Kota and Alwar, three and two persons tested positive for the virus, respectively. Jaipur has the highest number of cases within the state with 2,500 infections and 118 deaths.

India’s total coronavirus tally rose to 2.76 lakh on Wednesday morning after 9,985 cases were reported in 24 hours. The toll increased to 7,745 after 274 deaths were reported in a day.

