Coronavirus: India’s count crosses 2.76 lakh, toll rises to 7,745
As many as 9,985 cases were reported in 24 hours.
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 2,76,583 on Wednesday morning after 9,985 cases were reported in 24 hours. The toll increased to 7,745 after 274 deaths were reported in a day. India is now the fifth most-affected country in the world.
The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 31,309 on Tuesday, even as Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ruled out community transmission of the coronavirus in the Capital. However, he warned that the case count could go up to 5.5 lakh by July 31. The cases in Maharashtra rose to 90,787 on Tuesday after 2,259 more people tested positive for the infection. Mumbai alone has over 50,000 cases now.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 72.37 lakh people and claimed over 4.11 lakh lives so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 33.70 lakh people have recovered.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10 am: Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir criticises the Aam Aadmi Party-led government for the rise in coronavirus cases, reports News18. He claims Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been lying since the pandemic began. “They have been lying since day 1,” he adds. “Just come out and say you were not ready to handle this pandemic. The chief minister starts playing blame games and ultimately he will start blaming the people of Delhi. He says asymptomatic people should not be tested. He has no right to say that. He needs to be honest with the people of Delhi and tell us if he needs support.”
9.50 am: Pune city in Maharashtra has 10,012 coronavirus cases and the toll stands at 442. Maharashtra is India’s worst-affected state due to the pandemic.
9.25 am: India now has 1,33,632 active cases. As many as 1,35,205 people have recovered.
9.10 am: The Arvind Kejriwal government on Tuesday directed 22 private hospitals in Delhi to reserve more than 20% beds for the treatment of coronavirus patients. Delhi, one of the hotspots, has over 31,000 cases so far. It is expected to climb to more than 5 lakh by the end of July, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters hours before the new order. By then it will need 80,000 beds to tackle the escalating health crisis.
Coronavirus: Delhi to increase bed capacity in 22 private hospitals amid surge in cases
9 am: The Punjab government has decided to allow community kitchens, langar and serving of ‘prasad’ at religious places. However, physical distancing and hygiene must be adhered to, ANI reports.
8.50 am: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA J Anbazhagan died of coronavirus at a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday morning, The Times of India reports. It was also his 62nd birthday.
Anbazhagan was admitted to a hospital in Chromepet on June 2 but his condition deteriorated on Tuesday night, doctors said.
8.30 am: The number of coronavirus cases in Peru crosses 2 lakh, making it the eighth most-affected country in the world, AFP reports.
8.15 am: The World Health Organization urges Pakistan to implement intermittent lockdowns to curb the spread of coronavirus infections, AFP reports.
7.55 am: The International Monetary Fund approves a $5 billion relief package for Ukraine to help the country deal with Covid-19 challenges. About $2.1 billion will be released immediately.
7.45 am: The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 90,787 on Tuesday after 2,259 more people tested positive for the infection. Mumbai alone has 50,878 cases, which is more than the 50,333 cases in Wuhan, where the coronavirus is said to have emerged.
7.40 am: The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 31,309 after 1,366 new cases were reported on Tuesday, ANI reports. The toll rises to 905.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- India’s tally rose to 2,66,598 on Tuesday morning, after 9,987 cases were reported in 24 hours. This is the highest single-day rise so far. The toll increased to 7,466 after 266 deaths were reported in a day. India is now the fifth most-affected country in the world.
- Maharashtra’s coronavirus tally reached 90,787 after 2,259 more people tested positive for the infection. Mumbai alone has over 50,000 cases now. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 1,685 new cases and 21 deaths. The state’s tally rose to 34,914 and the toll reached 307.
- The Supreme Court directed the Centre and state governments to identify stranded migrant workers and transport them back to their hometowns within 15 days.
- Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said that the Centre, state governments and local administrations must work together to fight the coronavirus pandemic. He added that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government’s order to reserve hospitals for residents of the Capital violated the Right to Equality and Right to Life. On Monday, Baijal had passed an order prohibiting such reservation.
- Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that there was no community transmission of the coronavirus in the Capital. This came after he held a meeting with the State Disaster Management Authority.
- The Indian Council of Medical Research dismissed media reports based on a survey that showed that about one-third of the people living in containment zones and hotspots may have already been infected with Covid-19 but also recovered.
- The Centre issued fresh guidelines for its officials and staffers on attending office and the conduct of activities therein, given the continuing rise in coronavirus cases around the country.
- The district magistrate of South East Delhi was served a notice for pursuing a “conspiracy to defame the Muslim community” by keeping the Nizamuddin area in Delhi sealed for more than 65 days, even after no new cases of the coronavirus were reported.