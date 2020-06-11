A 26-year-old man was killed in Delhi following a fight with another person over spitting amid scare over the spread of the coronavirus, PTI reported on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Ankit, a resident of Bhai Veer Singh Marg, who used to work as a driver.

A person, identified as Praveen, on Tuesday objected when he saw Ankit spitting on the road in Mandir Marg area. An argument broke out between Praveen and Ankit, the police said. On Wednesday, they met at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg in Central Delhi and beat each other up.

The police said they received an input about the incident at 8.30 pm. “It was found that Ankit and 29-year-old network engineer Praveen, a resident of Raja Bazar, fought over the issue of spitting,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said. “During the fight, they both got injured and were rushed to RML [Ram Manohar Lohia’ Hospital.”

Praveen sustained injuries on his left arm and lower and upper back. But Ankit, who was wounded on his left armpit and chest, died due to excessive bleeding. A case has been registered in the matter and Praveen arrested, the police officer said.

There has been much concern about actions such as spitting and sneezing due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The Covid-19 virus commonly spreads through droplets released during spitting, sneezing or coughing.

