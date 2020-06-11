Coronavirus: India’s tally crosses 2.86 lakh with highest single-day rise in cases; toll now 8,102
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 2,76,583 on Tuesday morning after 9,985 cases were reported in 24 hours.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday amid the escalating coronavirus crisis in the national Capital. So far, the city has reported 32,810 cases and 984 deaths.
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 2,76,583 on Tuesday morning after 9,985 cases were reported in 24 hours, the health ministry said. The toll increased to 7,745 after 274 deaths were reported in a day. India is now the fifth most-affected country in the world. The Union health ministry, meanwhile, said that India’s coronavirus recovery rate had reached 48.88%. The number of recovered patients has surpassed the number of active cases in the country for the first time.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 73.56 lakh people and claimed over 4.16 lakh lives so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University. However, as many as 34.51 lakh people have recovered.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
9.33 am: The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 2,86,579 after 9,996 new infections. This is the highest single-day spikes so far. The toll has jumped to 8,102 after 357 fatalities. Meanwhile, over 1,40,000 people have recovered from the disease.
9.29 am: The Prime Minister’s Office has sought time from the Delhi High Court to submit its response to a petition seeking to declare the PM CARES Fund as a “public authority” under Right to Information Act, reports PTI. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has told Justice Navin Chawla that the PMO will submit a reply explaining why the petition should not be entertained. The case will be heard on August 28.
9.22 am: Pune district in Maharashtra records 435 new cases, taking the total to 10,394, reports PTI. With seven new fatalities, the toll has risen to 449.
9.18 am: The Tamil Nadu government says a committee has been constituted to investigate the discrepancies in coronavirus deaths in Chennai, PTI reported. This came after an inspection done by the state’s Department of Public Health revealed that the Greater Chennai Corporation had recorded at least 236 more Covid-19 deaths in comparison to the state register till Monday.
9.12 am: The United States may record 2,00,000 coronavirus deaths at some point in September, Ashish Jha, the head of Harvard Global Health Institute, tells CNN. “Even if we don’t have increasing cases, even if we keep things flat, it’s reasonable to expect that we’re going to hit 200,000 deaths sometime during the month of September,” Jha says. “And that’s just through September. The pandemic won’t be over in September.”
9.09 am: United States President Donald Trump says that the country is on its way to a “very big comeback” after the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. “You see what’s going on with NASDAQ,” he adds. “We just broke another record yesterday. Some good news came out of the Federal Reserve today, I think some very good news. We’re really doing a financial comeback. The jobs numbers were fantastic. Now we’ll have some other job numbers come up over the next few weeks, and we’ll see how that goes, but I think it’s really good.”
9.03 am: Thirty-five people in Noida spend three days in the coronavirus ward of a hospital after private labs allegedly gave wrong test results, reports NDTV. The private labs have been sent notice by the Noida administration and one of them has been charged in a first information report filed by the police. The samples of 35 people tested negative when it was sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.
9 am: Actor Amitabh Bachchan has arranged four special flights to send around 700 migrant workers to their homes in Uttar Pradesh, reports PTI.
8.15 am: An 82-year-old woman, who was missing for eight days from a government-run hospital at Jalgaon in Maharashtra, was found dead inside a toilet of the facility on Wednesday. The woman, who lived with her daughter-in-law in Bhusawal city, had tested positive for the coronavirus on May 27. She was first admitted to another hospital before she was shifted to the Jalgaon Civil Hospital on June 1.
7.45 am: Several medical professionals at Hyderabad’s Gandhi General Hospital protested outside the facility on Wednesday after relatives of a deceased coronavirus patient allegedly attacked a few junior doctor.
7.35 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the coronavirus situation in Delhi. Shah promised “all cooperation”, Kejriwal said.
7.30 am: The toll in Mexico crosses 15,000, AFP reports.
7.25 am: Visuals of malls and restaurants open in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
7.20 am: Pune reports 435 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the city’s overall tally to 10,394 and the toll to 449.
7 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
The number of active cases in the country is at 1,33,632, while 1,35,205 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.
- The Maharashtra government dismissed reports of community transmission of the coronavirus in the state. The state reported 3,254 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its overall count to 94,041. The toll rose to 3,438 with 149 new deaths. This is the biggest single-day increase in cases for the state.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will implement Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s order on treating coronavirus patients in the city. Baijal had on Monday issued orders to not restrict treatment and admission at both private and state-run city hospitals to only residents and to not limit testing of asymptomatic direct and high risk contacts of confirmed cases. The chief minister said this was not the time for politics or arguments. Delhi reported 1,501 cases and 48 deaths on Wednesday. The Capital’s overall count rose to 32,810 and the toll reached 984.
- The National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday issued notices to the Delhi government and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on a complaint filed by Congress leader Ajay Maken, who alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government was turning coronavirus patients away even though 70% of the hospital beds in the Capital were vacant.
- Tamil Nadu reported 1,927 new Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths on Wednesday. The state now has 36,841 cases, including 17,179 active infections, 19,333 discharged, and 326 deaths, according to the state health department.
- Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal directed Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev to ensure that all major hospitals, clinics and nursing homes in the national Capital display the availability of beds for both Covid-19 and ordinary patients, on large LED screens outside their entrances.
- Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam legislator J Anbazhagan died of Covid-19 at a Chennai hospital.
- The Punjab government allowed the distribution of prasad at places of worship and said all community kitchens and langars will also be reopened.
- Brazil went back to releasing coronavirus numbers, five days after the government took down the website where it had been reporting the figures.