Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the chief ministers of all the states over video conference on June 16 and 17, amid a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases in India.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted a schedule of his meetings with the chief ministers. On June 17, Modi will speak to the chief ministers of the most-affected states. The prime minister’s last meeting with the chief ministers was on May 12.

PM @narendramodi will interact with state Chief Ministers on the 16th and 17th. pic.twitter.com/RWGeanxgHd — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 12, 2020

The country reported 10,956 new coronavirus cases and 396 deaths on Friday. This is the highest single-day increase so far. With this, the tally rose to 2,97,535. The toll from the disease stood at 8,498.

India, which is gradually easing restrictions imposed during the nationwide lockdown, is now the fourth most-affected country in the world. Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are among the worst-hit states.