Coronavirus: More than 11,000 new cases reported in a day, India crosses 3 lakh mark
Meanwhile, Brazil now has the second-highest coronavirus toll worldwide behind the United States, surpassing the United Kingdom.
India has added 11,458 new coronavirus cases on Saturday morning, the highest single-day spike, including 386 more fatalities. The total number of cases is now 3,08,993, and the toll is at 8,884, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday once again attacked the Centre over the coronavirus crisis in the country. In a tweet, Gandhi said that India was “firmly on its way to winning the wrong race”, referring to the country moving up to the fourth position in the world for the number of coronavirus cases. He called the crisis “a horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence”.
Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said that if the Municipal Corporation of Delhi claims the number of Covid-19 deaths is over 2,000, more than double the state government’s number, they should send the details to the government. “Every death count must have corresponding documents to back the death, otherwise they are just figures,” Jain said.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 76.32 lakh people so far, and killed more than 4.25 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
10.04 am: Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar has said that according to medical experts, there will be a surge in Covid-19 cases after August 15, The Indian Express reports. “About 97% of over 3,000 active cases in the state are asymptomatic,” he says. “Experts after studying the developments in other countries and states have said that there will be a surge in infections after August 15. The government is taking all precautionary measures in that direction.”
Karnataka has reported 271 new cases on Friday, taking its count up to 6,516.
9.57 am: Fu Xuejie, the widow of Li Wenliang, a Chinese doctor who first raised the alarm about the novel coronavirus in his country, has given birth to a boy, BBC reports. Dr Li was arrested by Chinese authorities for “spreading rumours”, and died in February after contracting the virus.
9.55 am: An evangelical church in Argentina has reopened as a bar in protest against the ban on religious services, The Guardian reports. “We are standing here today dressed like this, carrying a tray, because it seems this is the only way we can serve the word of god,” Pastor Daniel Cattaneo says while opening the “Worship Bar” in San Lorenzo city. Cattaneo is dressed as a waiter.
9.50 am: China reports 11 new cases, of which six are domestic cases in Beijing, AFP reports. The authorities have locked down parts of the city due to the fresh cluster.
9.41 am: Madhya Pradesh has levied a “corona tax” on fuel, ANI reports. With the tax of Rs 1, price of petrol increases to Rs 82.64 per litre and diesel to Rs 73.14 per litre.
9.33 am: An association of medics has extended support to the resident doctors of Kasturba Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital in Delhi, and threatened mass resignation if their demand for payment of salaries pending for three months is not met immediately, PTI reports. The Municipal Corporation Doctors’ Association has written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and marked the letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
9.15 am: Another highest single-day rise in cases is reported, with 11,458 new coronavirus cases. The total number of cases is now 3,08,993, and the toll is at 8,884, says the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
8.16 am: Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain says that if the Municipal Corporation of Delhi claims the number of Covid-19 deaths is over 2,000, more than double the state government’s number, they should send the details to the government, PTI reports.
“If that is their claim, then let them send us the details, like age, medical history, test reports,” Jain tells reporters. “Every death count must have corresponding documents to back the death, otherwise they are just figures.”
8.09 am: The Andhra Pradesh government will conduct random tests on asymptomatic devotees arriving at Tirumala temple in Chittoor district, as well as on employees of the shrine, on a daily basis, News18 reports.
8 am: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has approved fresh guidelines for restrictions imposed in the state, ANI reports. The new guidelines ban inter-district movement without an e-pass, and allow only shops dealing with essential commodities to operate seven days a week. Other shops can stay open on all days except Sunday.
7.55 am: Brazil now has the second-highest coronavirus toll worldwide behind the United States, AFP reports. Brazil’s health ministry has recorded 909 deaths on Friday, taking the overall toll to 41,828. Brazil has now surpassed Britain, where 41,566 people have died.
7.53 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked the government for the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. “India is firmly on it’s way to winning the wrong race,” he tweeted on Friday. “A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence.”
- India on Friday recorded 10,956 new coronavirus cases, its highest single-day increase so far. The country’s overall count rose to 2,97,535, according to the health ministry. The toll reached 8,498 after 396 new deaths were reported. The number of recoveries remained more than the active cases for the third consecutive day. India surpassed the United Kingdom to become the fourth worst-affected country in the world.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the chief ministers of all the states on June 16 and 17, amid rising coronavirus cases in the country.
- The central government further eased visa restrictions to allow entry to certain categories of foreigners, including Overseas Citizens of India card holders. On May 22, the Indian government had allowed entry to four categories of OCI cardholders.
- Maharashtra’s case count crossed one lakh after the state reported 3,493 more infections, including 127 deaths. Tamil Nadu recorded its biggest-ever spike, registering an additional 1,982 cases, including 18 more fatalities. Meanwhile, Delhi also reported its highest one-day rise, with 2,137 new cases.
- The Supreme Court observed that the Centre needs to do “much more” to address the concerns of medical professionals as the country cannot have “dissatisfied soldiers in this war against the coronavirus”.
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Goods and Services Tax-related measures to provide relief to small businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Sitharaman said that no late fees will be levied on entities which have zero GST liability, but have not filed their returns from July 2017 to January 2020. The Centre also reduced the interest on late filing of GST returns by small taxpayers from 18% to 9%.