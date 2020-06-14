The number of coronavirus infections in India on Sunday increased to 3,20,922 after a record single-day jump of 1,929 new infections in the last 24 hours and 311 deaths. A total of 9,195 patients have died so far, the health ministry said. India is the fourth-worst hit country in the world, with cases rising sharply each day.
The Centre said India’s coronavirus recovery rate has crossed 50%. The health ministry credited timely identification of cases and proper clinical management for the increase in recovery rate. Despite the rising case load, the recovery rate of patients has continued to exceed the active cases in the last few days. The country is the ninth worst-hit nation in terms of deaths.
Maharashtra reported a third consecutive single-day surge of more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases. With this, the state’s total tally rose to 1,07,958. The fatality count touched 3,950 after 120 deaths. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in India.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 1,974 fresh cases and 38 deaths. The state’s total cases increased to 44,661 and so far 435 people have died. In Delhi, 2,224 new cases were reported, pushing the total to 41,182. This is the highest single-day increase in the national Capital.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold an all-party meeting on Monday to review the situation in Delhi. Earlier in the day, Shah met Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the escalating health crisis in the national Capital. Shah also said the government will also ramp up testing in the city, especially in containment zones, conduct a door-to-door health survey of residents and provide sufficient supplies of oxygen cylinders and ventilators.
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government ordered to set up 20,000 new beds for coronavirus patients in the national Capital within a week. There will be 11,000 beds in banquets halls, 5,000 in nursing homes and 4,000 in hotels.
Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal approved a new set of rules, making violation of safety and physical distancing measures in the Capital punishable with fines.
The chief executive officer of Patanjali Ayurveda Limited claimed that the company has developed an Ayurveda medicine that has been successful in curing coronavirus patients within a span of five to 14 days. Patanjali is one of India’s most well-known ayurvedic brands.
China reported 57 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest daily figure since April. Concerns also grew about the resurgence of second wave of infections, where the outbreak originated late last year.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 77.63 lakh people so far, and killed more than 4.29 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University.